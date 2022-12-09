Read full article on original website
Buzzer beater the difference in Youngstown State, Ohio thriller
Brandon Rush led YSU with 26 points while Cohill and Malek Green each had 16 with Brice McBride adding 10
New Guardians 1B/DH Bell has connection to valley
New Guardian Josh Bell has a tie to the Mahoning Valley. The major leaguer is married to Arlia Duarte, a Poland graduate, who was her class's valedictorian. They were married in July 2021. Bell said in his introductory zoom meeting with the media he's happy to be in Cleveland because his wife is from Ohio.
Big 2nd half leads Salem past Poland in unbeaten battle
Abbie Davidson led the Quakers with 19 points on the night
Former Farrell star entering transfer portal
This past season, Wright played in 12 games making one catch.
FALCONS FOCUS ON STAYING UNDEFEATED
As a cool December chill filled the air, The Austintown Fitch Falcons and Cardinal Mooney Cardinals looked to bring the heat. A perennial matchup every year between the two programs and a matchup that, every year, brings us some memorable moments. Checking in as the third game on the season for both teams, they both brought a goose egg opposite the win column going into Friday night.
Boardman girls swim team breaks long-time relay record
The Boardman girls swim team broke a long-time relay record previously held by the McKinley girls swim team. The Spartans recorded a time of 1:50.96 in the Girls 200 Yard Butterfly Relay at the Northeast Aquatic Conference Relays. In 2002, McKinley set a time of 1:53.98 in the same race.
Girl behind the gloves: How boxer Zion Hensley got her start
We've been following 13-year-old Zion Hensley's boxing career. She just won a silver medal in the USANBC Team USA Nationals.
Years Ago | December 12th
Vindicator file photo / December 12, 1987 | The Austintown boys choir, made up of students from Austintown Local Schools, entertained shoppers at the Southern Park Mall 35 years ago as part of WFMJ Radio’s Five and Dime campaign that raised money for food for the needy. December 12.
Woman wins $50K lottery prize in East Palestine
A lottery player in East Palestine is $50,000 richer.
Car crashes into house in Youngstown
Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into a house on Drake Road in Youngstown.
YSU professors get reinstated with back pay
YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at Youngstown State University, announced on Monday that a federal arbiter ruled in favor of two Dana School of Music professors who had been retrenched at the end of the last academic year and those professors are to be reinstated immediately with back pay.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Weekend OVI checkpoint results released
Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday.
How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
Maurice Perry “Moe” Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
Youngstown councilwomen giving away food for the holidays
Lauren McNally and Anita Davis organized the event to help community members.
Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood
A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter.
Firefighter injured in Saturday morning fire in Youngstown
One Youngstown firefighter has minor injuries after a fire that happened on Cleveland Street shortly before 3 a.m.
Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
