ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

New Guardians 1B/DH Bell has connection to valley

New Guardian Josh Bell has a tie to the Mahoning Valley. The major leaguer is married to Arlia Duarte, a Poland graduate, who was her class's valedictorian. They were married in July 2021. Bell said in his introductory zoom meeting with the media he's happy to be in Cleveland because his wife is from Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
ysnlive.com

FALCONS FOCUS ON STAYING UNDEFEATED

As a cool December chill filled the air, The Austintown Fitch Falcons and Cardinal Mooney Cardinals looked to bring the heat. A perennial matchup every year between the two programs and a matchup that, every year, brings us some memorable moments. Checking in as the third game on the season for both teams, they both brought a goose egg opposite the win column going into Friday night.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman girls swim team breaks long-time relay record

The Boardman girls swim team broke a long-time relay record previously held by the McKinley girls swim team. The Spartans recorded a time of 1:50.96 in the Girls 200 Yard Butterfly Relay at the Northeast Aquatic Conference Relays. In 2002, McKinley set a time of 1:53.98 in the same race.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 12th

Vindicator file photo / December 12, 1987 | The Austintown boys choir, made up of students from Austintown Local Schools, entertained shoppers at the Southern Park Mall 35 years ago as part of WFMJ Radio’s Five and Dime campaign that raised money for food for the needy. December 12.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

YSU professors get reinstated with back pay

YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at Youngstown State University, announced on Monday that a federal arbiter ruled in favor of two Dana School of Music professors who had been retrenched at the end of the last academic year and those professors are to be reinstated immediately with back pay.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Golf.com

How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Maurice Perry “Moe” Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy