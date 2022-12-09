Read full article on original website
Related
Stowaways found on ship’s rudder after surviving 11-day trip
Three stowaways were captured sitting on the giant rudder of an oil tanker after they survived a remarkable 11-day voyage from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. The Spanish coast guard posted a dramatic photo of the three men precariously perched atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged Alithini II as it arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday. Their feet are seen dangling just inches above the water behind the massive hull. The ship — which left Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 17 — covered some 2,000 miles during the 11-day journey to the Spanish territory off northwest Africa, according to tracking website Marine...
BBC
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
Woman Shares the Grim Reality of Americans Dining in Restaurants in Italy
We really need to have some more patience.
This pretty Italian town is paying people $30,000 to move there
In Puglia, in the heel of Italy's boot, the beautiful town of Presicce is the latest to try to lure new residents by offering bargain property deals. It's paying people up to $30,000 to become a resident.
Ken DeLand’s final movements and last message revealed after American student, 22, goes missing in France
AN AMERICAN student missing in France was last seen on store security days after his final messages to his family. Ken DeLand Jr. has not been heard from since November 27 when he messaged his loved ones on WhatsApp. The 22-year-old's phone last pinged three days later on November 30,...
cohaitungchi.com
Italy in June: all you need to know to plan a trip
Visiting Italy in June: all that you must know to plan a visit! The perfect locations to go to in June in Italy, when to guide what, what to anticipate from the climate. June is among the finest months to go to Italy. The start of summer season, June is a month of fine climate, al fresco eating and journeys to the seashore.
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Woman Shares Ultimate Guide to Exploring Europe's Christmas Markets
Now this is the way to experience Christmas cheer in Europe!
Italy allows 2nd aid group's migrant rescue boat to dock
Italy has given permission for a second humanitarian aid group's ship to disembark its passengers rescued in the Mediterranean at an Italian port
5 Countries With Easy Citizenship for Retirement
In the short term, we're all working for the weekends; but, in the long run, we're all working with the hopes of retiring one day. While everyone has a different dream for that scenario, there is an...
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
The Newly Renovated ME Cabo Offers a Quintessentially Los Cabos Stay
Located on the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos is widely considered one of Mexico’s premiere tourist destinations. Once a sleepy fishing village, it has since evolved into a vibe-y, good-time place (emphasis on good-time) where luxury properties, and celebrities, abound. Which is why it’s not...
drifttravel.com
Inviting Romance in Bali at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana
A secluded property in the highlands of Ubud has long been a popular spot for intimate weddings and the honeymoon crowd but you don’t need to say “I do,” to enjoy Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana’s romantic allure. The Balinese property is ticking all the boxes for a romantic getaway this Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and beyond.
Houston Chronicle
Sparkling wine doesn't have to break the bank. Here's what to know.
Inflation will be crimping our budgets for holiday celebrations this year, but I have good news for wine lovers. There is delicious sparkling wine that won't strain your bank account. Here is a short primer on bubbly to guide your holiday shopping. For a private family splurge or a more...
Time Out Global
Café de Paris reopens under a new guise
Café de Paris might have closed its extremely elegant doors almost two years ago, but the London landmark now has a reopening date. It’s a serious case of Under New Management however, with the storied West End nightclub – which will spark back into life in February 2023 – now trading as a high-octane cabaret bar run by Balearic hospitality bigwigs the Pacha Group.
A group of more than 100 tropical islands near Bali with plans for a luxury resort is about to be auctioned. Take a look.
The Widi Reserve in Indonesia is vacant, but development rights to transform some of the islands into a luxury resort are included in the sale.
cruisefever.net
Best Mediterranean Cruises in 2023 (7 Nights +)
Looking to take a Mediterranean cruise in 2023? We found the best deals out of ports along the Mediterranean and listed some of the best deals below. These cruises are all at least 7 nights in duration and are priced under $750 with most being under $400 and $500 per person for an interior stateroom.
Switzerland’s brilliant new train route: direct from Montreux to Interlaken
As the train winds up the hillside above Lac Léman’s north shore, leaving Montreux behind, I know exactly where we’re heading because I’ve done this journey before. The bustle of the so-called Swiss Riviera will give way to the tranquil farming country of the Pays d’Enhaut, followed by the upmarket resort of Gstaad, before a gentle descent to Interlaken, between the twin lakes of Thun and Brienz in the Bernese Oberland. This 70-mile route, which crosses the röstigraben (the French-Swiss German language border) and links some of Switzerland’s most famous tourist centres, has existed for more than 100 years. But there’s one big difference today: thanks to a world first in rail technology, I don’t have to change trains halfway through.
Slipped Disc
Paris Opera recuits talent in colonies
The Paris Opera has begun a three-year programme in French Guiana to attract young people in the so-called ‘overseas department’ to make careers in opera and ballet. ‘Geographic distance must not be an insurmountable obstacle to see performances, or to imagine embarking on a career as a dancer, opera signer or musician,’ said Paris boss Alexander Neef.
Italy set to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats
ROME (Reuters) -Italy agreed on Friday to take in over 500 migrants from two rescue ships at sea off its coast after another vessel carrying 33 migrants had docked overnight on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.
Comments / 0