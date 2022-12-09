Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight
Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
World Cup soccer: Top 10 goals from Qatar 2022
Richarlison, Christian Pulisic and Kylian Mbappe were among the soccer stars to who provided Top 10 goals through the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
French Montana Trolls Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram After Morocco’s World Cup Win
French Montana took to Instagram Saturday to congratulate Morocco’s soccer team for making it into the World Cup semifinals, and the rapper didn’t hesitate to take a little shot at soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in his post. “Ronaldo u had your time g … it’s Morocco time,” the...
Russia Outlines 'Extreme Measure' It Could Take Against NATO Nation
"We had periods of good relations with London—and not only after the First World War and during the Second World War," the Russian ambassador to the U.K. said.
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
India's defense minister says soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border after Chinese troops encroached into Indian territory
A Dutch startup uses Bitcoin mining to grow tulips in the Netherlands
A Dutch entrepreneur is helping to fight climate change rather unexpectedly – by using cryptocurrency mining to grow tulips!
Peru’s Castillo calls new president a ‘usurper’ as protest death toll reaches seven
Ousted president calls successor Dina Boluarte the ‘snot and slobber of the coup-mongering right’ in a letter written behind bars
