Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...

1 HOUR AGO