Lubec, ME

wabi.tv

Milbridge couple face theft charges

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - A Milbridge couple are facing charges after taking large amount of money from a family member’s bank account. After an investigation, Steven Furth, 32, and his wife Ashley Furth, 39, were arrested on Monday during a traffic stop in Cherryfield. Both are facing theft charges.
MILBRIDGE, ME
The Maine Monitor

From Mexico to Maine: Change thrives in Milbridge

In this episode of the Chasing Maine video series, Roger McCord travels to Milbridge in Washington County to see what life is like for the Mexican community and how they maintain their holiday tradition with the help of their fellow Mainers. A 20-year influx of immigrants from Mexico has changed...
MILBRIDGE, ME
wabi.tv

Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform. Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Bar Harbor elementary school closed Monday due to illnesses

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Maine school is temporarily closing due to significant absences from respiratory illnesses. Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor has canceled Monday’s classes. Principal Heather Webster says 30% of their students and 20% of their staff were absent on Friday. She said this week...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bar Harbor Book Shop to close after 20 years in business

BAR HARBORD, Maine (WABI) - Steve Powell and Barbara Baron Gifford say they’re retiring on a high note. After two decades of selling rare and used books, owners of the Bar Harbor Book Shop are closing down the brick-and-mortar portion of the business, and heading into semi-retirement. “I just...
BAR HARBOR, ME

