Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Mainer faces 20 years in prison for stealing guns, threatening witness
BANGOR, Maine — A Maine man could spend up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing guns and threatening a witness in his case. Officials say 29-year-old Jeremy Lyons broke into Pineo's True Value, a federal firearms licensee in Machias and stole three pistols in October 2021.
Man considered 'armed and dangerous' by police arrested in connection to shooting near Eastport
PLEASANT POINT, Maine — Update: A man considered 'armed and dangerous' by the Pleasant Point Police Department was arrested Saturday night in connection to a shooting near Eastport. Aboluwes “Ubbie” Dana was arrested at approximately 10:50 p.m. in connection to a shooting that occurred on Middle Road in Pleasant...
wabi.tv
Milbridge couple face theft charges
MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - A Milbridge couple are facing charges after taking large amount of money from a family member’s bank account. After an investigation, Steven Furth, 32, and his wife Ashley Furth, 39, were arrested on Monday during a traffic stop in Cherryfield. Both are facing theft charges.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: One man injured, another arrested after Pleasant Point shooting Saturday
PLEASANT POINT, Maine (WABI) - One man was injured after a shooting on Middle Road in Pleasant Point Saturday night. Officials say an individual came into the police department with two gunshot wounds just after 4:00 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
From Mexico to Maine: Change thrives in Milbridge
In this episode of the Chasing Maine video series, Roger McCord travels to Milbridge in Washington County to see what life is like for the Mexican community and how they maintain their holiday tradition with the help of their fellow Mainers. A 20-year influx of immigrants from Mexico has changed...
Maine Man Killed Wednesday After Being Struck by Pickup Truck
A Maine man is dead and a woman is uninjured following a car vs pedestrian crash that happened in Hancock County on Wednesday morning. WGME is reporting that the Maine man was walking 'in the road' on Route 1 on Wednesday morning at about 6:15. As he was walking, the...
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.
wabi.tv
Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform. Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.
wabi.tv
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
mainepublic.org
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
wabi.tv
Bar Harbor elementary school closed Monday due to illnesses
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Maine school is temporarily closing due to significant absences from respiratory illnesses. Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor has canceled Monday’s classes. Principal Heather Webster says 30% of their students and 20% of their staff were absent on Friday. She said this week...
wabi.tv
Bar Harbor Book Shop to close after 20 years in business
BAR HARBORD, Maine (WABI) - Steve Powell and Barbara Baron Gifford say they’re retiring on a high note. After two decades of selling rare and used books, owners of the Bar Harbor Book Shop are closing down the brick-and-mortar portion of the business, and heading into semi-retirement. “I just...
Comments / 0