Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LOOK: Brian Kelly, LSU Coaches Hit The Road to Visit Commits
Brian Kelly and his staff went coast-to-coast this week holding in-home visits with their 2023 commits. As they continue putting the final touches on this class ahead of Early Signing Day in less than two weeks, Kelly has his foot on the gas for a number of prospects. One visit...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
2023 commit Tyree Adams ready to get to work at LSU
Looking at the plan for the four-star tackle prospect, how he fits into the youth movement expected to take place in this offensive line in 2023.
Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List
Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers...
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU CB Raydarious Jones Announces His Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal last week, former LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones announced Monday night that he is headed to Mississippi State. Jones, a junior from Horn Lake, Miss., appeared in nine games last year but was suspended this season due to academics.
LSU announces cancellation of women’s basketball game against UNO
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is alerting fans about the cancellation of the women’s basketball game against UNO. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the PMAC on LSU’s campus. University officials said the game was canceled because of health and...
theadvocate.com
Down by 20 points in first half, LSU basketball pulls out a 72-70 win over Wake Forest
ATLANTA — KJ Williams was credited with one assist in the box score of LSU’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. But after pouring in 35 points and taking down 10 rebounds for his 30th career double-double, the fifth-year senior made one of those plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
Is Pete Maravich the Best College Basketball Player Ever? We Rank Our Top 5
Where does Pete Maravich rank on our top-five list of all-time college basketball greats? The post Is Pete Maravich the Best College Basketball Player Ever? We Rank Our Top 5 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
brproud.com
SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
LSU Reveille
Truck of recyclables contaminated after LSU versus Alabama game day, Facility Services offers solutions
A truck of recyclables was contaminated with trash during the LSU versus Alabama game on Nov. 5 at the National GameDay Recycling Challenge due to a miscommunication, according to campus sustainability. The GameDay Recycling Challenge is a nationwide competition between colleges and universities aimed toward recycling and reducing the waste...
St. Thomas More Chancellor responds to video surfaced after championship win
The St. Thomas More Chancellor has released a statement after a video of STM students making racist remarks surfaced and began making its rounds on social media.
LSU Reveille
LSU Board of Supervisors votes to name schools, building after Black trailblazers
The LSU Board of Supervisors unanimously approved requests Friday to name two schools and a building on the main campus after Black trailblazers at the university. The names are of three students and a professor who broke barriers and set firsts for Black members of the university community in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
theadvocate.com
5 Ascension Boy Scouts earn Eagle rank
Five members of the Boy Scouts Troop 76, of Prairieville, received their Eagle Scout ranks in October during the annual Court of Honor ceremony held at the GraceWorks Church in Geismar. New Eagle Scouts were Seth Amedee, Grant DiCarlo, Preston Brown, Colby Wells and Ian Worsham. "These five Scouts spent...
theadvocate.com
'National Treasure: Edge of History,' shot in Baton Rouge, debuting Wednesday on Disney+
Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee. What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not...
LSU Reveille
LSU Pennington researchers hosts research studying effects of weight loss, intermittent fasting on health
LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center will be hosting a research study dedicated to studying whether weight loss and intermittent fasting will improve longevity and health. Director of the Reproductive Endocrinology and Women's Health Lab Leanne Redman is one of the lead researchers for this study, which is sponsored by the...
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
theadvocate.com
Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award
Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
Comments / 0