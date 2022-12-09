ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Pearce And Molly Tuttle’s Christmas Bluegrass Medley Is What Holiday Music Should Sound Like

By Casey Young
THIS is my kinda Christmas music.

Carly Pearce and Molly Tuttle teamed up for an awesome bluegrass medley of a few Christmas classics on CMA’s Country Christmas special last night, and they’re quite honestly a duo I never knew I needed.

Carly hosted the show for the second year in a row, and delivered a few great solo performances of her own, as well.

In case you don’t already know, she has a background in bluegrass, and grew up singing it all the time at home in Kentucky, so it holds a very special place in heart.

And of course, Molly has had a breakout year of her own in the world of folk and bluegrass, so much so that she was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Along with Molly’s incredible band, the pair ran through classic favorite’s like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Christmas “Time’s a Comin’.”

Like I said, not necessarily the duo I expected, but I love them together, and hope they’ll collaborate again in the future. They represent the best parts of the genre and their voices just sound so dang good together.

Maybe we could even convince them to team up for a full-blown Christmas album next year…

Ya know, one we’d actually all wanna listen to, because is just top-notch in every sense:

Here’s Carly singing “The Man With The Bag”:

