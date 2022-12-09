Elle King has been forced to cancel three upcoming shows after suffering a concussion at home. The singer-songwriter, whose new album arrives in early 2023, shared the news in an Instagram story on Thursday. “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing,” she wrote. “I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion.” The canceled shows were set for Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle on Dec. 7, 8, and 9. King had managed to play a few dates in December after the injury...

4 DAYS AGO