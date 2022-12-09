Read full article on original website
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Rod Stewart mourns the deaths of his brothers: 'I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months'
British icon Rod Stewart on Wednesday revealed that both of his brothers died within two months of each other recently. "I've lost two of my best mates," he wrote on Instagram.
ABC News anchors ‘upset’ over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair
Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and...
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
Elton John Said a Murderous Look From Keith Richards Scared Him Off a Stage
Elton John overstayed his welcome while onstage with The Rolling Stones. He realized this after getting a murderous look from Keith Richards.
iheart.com
Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!
Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Musk On Bots Says Twitter Will Also Be Moving To Prosecute Scammers Anywhere On Earth - Tweet
* MUSK ON BOTS SAYS TWITTER WILL ALSO BE MOVING TO PROSECUTE SCAMMERS ANYWHERE ON EARTH - TWEET
Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Jack Black At First Live 'Hanukkah Sessions'
The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by a star-studded list of performers at the special event.
‘Irreplaceable buddies’: Rod Stewart announces the death of his second brother in two months
Rod Stewart has announced the death of his brother Bob, two months after the death of their eldest brother Don.The 77-year-old musician shared the news on social media on Wednesday (30 November). He used a photo edit of a candle and the words “Rest in Peace” to share the unfortunate message with his followers.“It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he began his caption. “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP...
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 5 Recap: ‘Leeches’ Highlights Steve’s Jealousy of Other’s Success
In 'Welcome to Chippendales' Episode 5, Steve is overcome with jealousy, Irene is horrified to learn about a secret Steve kept from her, and a snowball fight gone wrong.
kalkinemedia.com
'Elvis' and 'Top Gun' land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Elvis" were nominated for best drama film at the upcoming Golden Globe awards, but few nominees commented on the honors, a sign of lingering fallout from a diversity and ethics scandal. "The Banshees of Inisherin," a nominee...
Best films of 2022 in the UK: No 9 – Memoria
A woman awakes to an eerie cacophony of car alarms apparently triggered by a loud boom. Is it gunfire, or a break-in? Where are we? And who is the woman who inhabits this supremely dislocated world? The simple answer is that she is Jessica, a market gardener who grows orchids in the Colombian city of Medellín but is currently in Bogotá to be at her sister’s hospital bedside, from which she views the mountainous countryside through a crack in the curtains. But nothing is as it seems in this slow-drawing film from Thai artist and film-maker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, which spools out like one of the auditory hallucinations from which Tilda Swinton’s scrupulously introverted Jessica suffers.
Go Elon Trends As Twitter Disbands Its Trust And Safety Council
Twitter on Monday disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a group of volunteers who offered the company outside expert advice about online safety. “As Twitter moves into a new phase, we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development
This Person Set Boundaries With Their Employer By Taking Files With Them When They Quit, And It's Sparked A Huge Debate On TikTok
"So it's been less than, like, a day since I left, and what are they doing? Asking for the documents."
kalkinemedia.com
Twitter to relaunch subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday
(Reuters) - Twitter Inc will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday at a higher price for Apple users, the company said in a tweet on Saturday. The revamped service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post...
Behind the History and the Meaning of the Band Name: the Bee Gees
Many people during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic found themselves looking for something—anything—to watch during the ensuing lockdown. Any show or movie would do to distract them from the world seemingly crumbling outside their door. But when many stumbled upon the 2020 HBO musical documentary about the Bee Gees,...
