Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% - Bloomberg News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) revenue is set to reduce to half this year, Bloomberg News reported, citing an interview with chief executive officer Brian Armstrong.
Juul to reportedly pay $1.2B to settle 10,000 youth-vaping lawsuits
Juul Labs has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a US youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Last week, Juul said it had settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases in California. The company chose not to disclose the settlement amount as part of the court process in the federal multi-district litigation. In a statement on Friday, Juul did not comment on the terms of the settlement. Juul, which is partly owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group, had agreed in September to pay $438.5 million to settle claims from 34 US states and territories who said the company downplayed its products’ risks and targeted underage buyers. The settlement comes a month after the once red-hot vaping company had secured an investment from some of its early investors that would help Juul stay in business. Juul’s e-cigarettes were briefly banned in the United States in late-June by the Food and Drug Administration, but the ban was put on hold following an appeal. The health regulator also agreed to an additional review of the company’s marketing application.
UPDATE 1-Albertsons says Washington AG denied request for injunction to stop dividend payout
(Recasts headline, adds detail, background) Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery chain Albertsons Companies Inc said that Washington State Court had denied a request of preliminary injunction by the state's Attorney General to prevent the company from paying $4 billion to shareholders in a special dividend. The court has extended...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin are sounding the alarm on a US recession. Here are 12 dire economic warnings from elite commentators.
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Charlie Munger have flagged the risk of a US recession. Carl Icahn, Jamie Dimon, and Ken Griffin are also bracing for a painful economic downturn. Here are 12 recession warnings from top executives, investors, and academics. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin have sounded...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
A Chinese Executive May Be the Future CEO of Tesla
A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.
Forbes: Elon Musk no longer world's richest person as Tesla shares drop
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person, according to Forbes.On Thursday, Musk dropped to the second spot on Forbes' list of "Real-Time Billionaires," putting the Twitter and Tesla CEO behind Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, maker of Louis Vuitton luxury goods and Hennessy cognac. Forbes now pins Musk's wealth at $183.6 billion, slightly below Arnault's wealth estimated at $186.2 billion.Forbes noted on Wednesday that Arnault's ascent is because LVMH's stock is mostly flat this year, while Musk has experienced a "dramatic collapse of Tesla's share price," which is down 56% in 2022. Musk's strategy of...
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
BlackRock’s ESG push puts CEO Larry Fink in activist crosshairs
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with about $8 trillion under management, is aggressively pushing ESG initiatives with clients. The move is drawing ire from one of the firm’s smaller investors, Bluebell, who is calling it “hypocrisy” and asking Fink to resign.
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
UPDATE 2-Elon Musk briefly loses title as world's richest person to LVMH's Arnault - Forbes
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk briefly lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following a steep drop in the value of his stake in the electric-car maker and a $44 billion bet on the social media firm. Bernard...
BRIEF-Green Shift Commodities Announces Updated C$2.5 Million Private Placement
* GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES ANNOUNCES UPDATED C$2.5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 1-Gold Fields CEO Griffith to step down
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith would step down from his role effective Dec. 31. Martin Preece, executive vice president of Gold Fields South Africa has been appointed as interim CEO. Preece will join the company's board...
BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners Announces $23.5 Mln Private Placement Of Units For Acquisition In Texas
* CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ANNOUNCES $23.5M PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS FOR ACQUISITION IN TEXAS. * CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS - GRANTED CONDITIONAL APPROVAL BY TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF 70% WORKING INTERESTS IN GRAND SLAM PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Inside the Chinese city where more billionaires live than New York City — once the richest city in China, it plans to get twice as rich in just 15 years
"People come for one purpose — to get rich, to make money," an expert in China's economy told Insider.
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
BRIEF-Borusan Mannesmann To Issue Debt Instruments Up To 3.00 Bln Lira To Domestic Investors
* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 3.00 BILLION LIRA TO DOMESTIC QUALIFIED INVESTORS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
