Juul Labs has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a US youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Last week, Juul said it had settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases in California. The company chose not to disclose the settlement amount as part of the court process in the federal multi-district litigation. In a statement on Friday, Juul did not comment on the terms of the settlement. Juul, which is partly owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group, had agreed in September to pay $438.5 million to settle claims from 34 US states and territories who said the company downplayed its products’ risks and targeted underage buyers. The settlement comes a month after the once red-hot vaping company had secured an investment from some of its early investors that would help Juul stay in business. Juul’s e-cigarettes were briefly banned in the United States in late-June by the Food and Drug Administration, but the ban was put on hold following an appeal. The health regulator also agreed to an additional review of the company’s marketing application.
A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person, according to Forbes.On Thursday, Musk dropped to the second spot on Forbes' list of "Real-Time Billionaires," putting the Twitter and Tesla CEO behind Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, maker of Louis Vuitton luxury goods and Hennessy cognac. Forbes now pins Musk's wealth at $183.6 billion, slightly below Arnault's wealth estimated at $186.2 billion.Forbes noted on Wednesday that Arnault's ascent is because LVMH's stock is mostly flat this year, while Musk has experienced a "dramatic collapse of Tesla's share price," which is down 56% in 2022. Musk's strategy of...
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
* GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES ANNOUNCES UPDATED C$2.5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith would step down from his role effective Dec. 31. Martin Preece, executive vice president of Gold Fields South Africa has been appointed as interim CEO. Preece will join the company's board...
* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 3.00 BILLION LIRA TO DOMESTIC QUALIFIED INVESTORS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.

