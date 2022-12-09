ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke, FL

Man injured in shooting at Starke Circle K, police say

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police Department reported that one person was shot at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street early Thursday.

The police alerted the public on Facebook to avoid the area around 4 a.m., due a large police presence in the area. Action News Jax reached out to Starke PD and learned that one person was shot, and the suspect is still at large.

Starke PD told Action News Jax that it will release more information as it becomes available. It said it would publish a news release on the incident soon.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

