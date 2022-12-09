ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J M C
4d ago

How many truck stops do you see out here with charging stations? Pilot FlyingJ? TA? Petro? I haven't yet seen any. Can you imagine converting them to EV? And charging the big fleets too? What a mess it's going to be.

andrew
4d ago

well that's obvious to anyone whose a truck driver. the infrastructure needed for an all electric semi truck system is astronomical. electric semi trucks require phase 4 power charge stations (490v) and lots of them. it took decades to build up the infrastructure for diesel powered semi trucks so an all electric fleet will take far longer. electric semi trucks weigh more and have a shorter range.

Tim VanDensen
5d ago

This country doesn't have enough electricity for this and where in the hell are they going to charge up ?

