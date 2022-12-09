Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Hazel the bunny
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Hazel, a 5-month old rabbit. For more information, click here.
For those choosing sobriety, this Bangor woman has a simple reminder for the holidays
BANGOR, Maine — With seasonal cocktails becoming the norm during your average holiday party, for some, staying sober can be tough during this time of the year. For this holiday season, Virginia Sand of Bangor wanted to give back to her community and to those struggling with sobriety. "It...
wabi.tv
Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform. Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.
wabi.tv
Hannaford Supermarkets celebrates 20 years of having dieticians helping their customers
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Maine have been getting groceries at Hannaford Supermarkets for over a century. For the last 20 years, the grocery chain has also been offering free nutrition education by hiring registered dietitians who work right in the store. Registered Dietitian Mary Lavanway has been helping...
Spreading Holiday Cheer To Thousands of Shoppers at Marketplace at Augusta
This past weekend, Matt & Lizzy in The Morning traveled to the Marketplace at Augusta to spread butt loads of holiday cheer, and give away gift cards. We were broadcasting live and told all of you who were shopping to come find us and we'd hook you up with some extra spending cash.
wabi.tv
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
wabi.tv
Beers With Santa provides fun for the whole family
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who says Santa is only for kids?. Orono Brewing Company hosted Beers With Santa Sunday at their Orono location. Offerings included free cookies and cocoa, photo-ops with Santa, and $5 pints for parents -- providing entertainment for the *whole* family. Not only that, but OBC was...
wabi.tv
Northern Light Health to lay off entire wing of employees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
wabi.tv
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
mainepublic.org
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
mainebiz.biz
With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO
A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
‘Let It Flow': Maine Police Dog Makes Funny Mistake When It Spots a Christmas Tree
Do you hold hands and sing around it like in Whoville? Do you place presents under it like Santa? Or do you pee on it like Kari the K9?. Bangor Maine Police Department K9 Pees on Christmas Tree. To share a funny story and put a smile on our faces,...
wabi.tv
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
wabi.tv
Wabanaki Winter Market celebrates 20th year in Orono
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Wabanaki Winter Market returned for their 20th year at the Hudson Museum in Orono Saturday. The event, hosted by the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance, aims to support and promote the art and traditions of the Wabanaki community here in New England. There were many different...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
wabi.tv
Bar Harbor elementary school closed Monday due to illnesses
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Maine school is temporarily closing due to significant absences from respiratory illnesses. Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor has canceled Monday’s classes. Principal Heather Webster says 30% of their students and 20% of their staff were absent on Friday. She said this week...
