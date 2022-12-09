ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Hazel the bunny

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Hazel, a 5-month old rabbit. For more information, click here.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform. Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Beers With Santa provides fun for the whole family

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who says Santa is only for kids?. Orono Brewing Company hosted Beers With Santa Sunday at their Orono location. Offerings included free cookies and cocoa, photo-ops with Santa, and $5 pints for parents -- providing entertainment for the *whole* family. Not only that, but OBC was...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Northern Light Health to lay off entire wing of employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO

A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
ELLSWORTH, ME
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?

This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Wabanaki Winter Market celebrates 20th year in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Wabanaki Winter Market returned for their 20th year at the Hudson Museum in Orono Saturday. The event, hosted by the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance, aims to support and promote the art and traditions of the Wabanaki community here in New England. There were many different...
ORONO, ME
B98.5

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bar Harbor elementary school closed Monday due to illnesses

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Maine school is temporarily closing due to significant absences from respiratory illnesses. Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor has canceled Monday’s classes. Principal Heather Webster says 30% of their students and 20% of their staff were absent on Friday. She said this week...
BAR HARBOR, ME

