3 Housing Market Predictions for December
Here's what to expect if you're buying or selling a home. Whether you're buying or selling a home, it's important to keep tabs on the real estate market. While we can't predict what will happen this month with certainty, here are some likely scenarios. Inventory likely won't change much, mortgage...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
A luxury-furniture CEO warns that 'the housing market is collapsing at a level I haven't seen since 2008'
RH CEO Gary Friedman is known for his candid commentary, but other industry leaders believe the outlook for the real-estate industry is far less dire.
A 20% home price decline? 7 forecast models are leaning crash—here’s where the other 13 models have the 2023 housing market going
Where 20 leading forecasters foresee home prices going in 2023.
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Will House Prices Drop in 2023? Real Estate Experts Give Their Predictions
Analysts expect home prices to drop next year after mortgage rates surged in the second half of this year.
Cities With the Largest Drop in Home Sales
New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline after a two-year frenzy in the market. In October 2022, home sales fell to 439,596—a year-over-year decline of nearly 30%—while the median time spent on the market is now 35 days, versus just 15 in June and July of 2021. Few places have escaped the slowing of the market, but some locations are experiencing especially stark drops in activity. Researchers calculated the percentage change in home sales from October 2021 to October 2022, then ranked metros and states accordingly.
Lumber falls to its lowest level since 2020 as US housing market activity continues to slow
Lumber prices hit their lowest level since June 2020 on Monday as the housing market continues to slow. High mortgage rates have helped slow down home sales and lead to slight home price declines. Home builder confidence fell for an 11th straight month in November to its lowest level in...
Homebuyers just got their biggest weekly mortgage-rate drop in 40 years
The typical monthly mortgage payment fell by $100 as a result, but the housing market's woes are far from over.
Housing market slowdown makes lumber prices drop
Last fall, lumber prices in the U.S. were soaring along with a surge in new homes. With the nation’s housing market now in a slump, prices have plummeted.
Dollar General tightens its grip on American retail
Dollar General's store-on-every-corner strategy is accelerating as consumers seek relief from inflation. Why it matters: Price increases are prompting shoppers to trade down to less expensive products or stay closer to home — and that plays right into the hands of discount retailers like the nation's largest dollar-store chain.
Construction input prices tick down as supply chains improve
Nonresidential construction input prices declined 0.8% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis, due in part to improvement in supply chains which were battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the monthly decline, nonresidential construction input prices remain 11.5% higher than a year...
Wall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week, while apparel company Lululemon slumped following a disappointing profit forecast.
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates.
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said Friday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month. Still, a measure of “core” producer prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, accelerated, rising 0.4% from October to November. The core figure had risen just 0.1% from September to October. Looked at over the past 12 months, though, core producer prices were up 6.2% in November, less than the 6.7% in October. The latest figures reflect an ongoing shift in inflation from goods to services. The cost of goods rose just 0.1% from October to November, with wholesale gas prices tumbling 6%. (Food prices were an exception: They jumped 3.3% last month, fueled by costlier vegetables, eggs and chicken.)
U.S. wholesale inventories revised lower in October
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories increased less than initially thought in October, suggesting that businesses were carefully managing their inventory amid slowing demand.
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft
1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
Orgill makes executive moves
Changes include the hiring of a veteran grocery industry executive. Freeman will officially join Orgill Jan. 3 and has spent the last several years in a similar executive position with Schnucks, a $3.2 billion St. Louis-based grocery chain operating 120 stores in multiple states. In addition to her most recent...
