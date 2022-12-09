ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Housing Market Predictions for December

Here's what to expect if you're buying or selling a home. Whether you're buying or selling a home, it's important to keep tabs on the real estate market. While we can't predict what will happen this month with certainty, here are some likely scenarios. Inventory likely won't change much, mortgage...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
The Herald News

Cities With the Largest Drop in Home Sales

New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline after a two-year frenzy in the market. In October 2022, home sales fell to 439,596—a year-over-year decline of nearly 30%—while the median time spent on the market is now 35 days, versus just 15 in June and July of 2021. Few places have escaped the slowing of the market, but some locations are experiencing especially stark drops in activity. Researchers calculated the percentage change in home sales from October 2021 to October 2022, then ranked metros and states accordingly.
Axios

Dollar General tightens its grip on American retail

Dollar General's store-on-every-corner strategy is accelerating as consumers seek relief from inflation. Why it matters: Price increases are prompting shoppers to trade down to less expensive products or stay closer to home — and that plays right into the hands of discount retailers like the nation's largest dollar-store chain.
constructiondive.com

Construction input prices tick down as supply chains improve

Nonresidential construction input prices declined 0.8% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis, due in part to improvement in supply chains which were battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the monthly decline, nonresidential construction input prices remain 11.5% higher than a year...
Reuters

Wall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week, while apparel company Lululemon slumped following a disappointing profit forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheStreet

Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
The Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said Friday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month. Still, a measure of “core” producer prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, accelerated, rising 0.4% from October to November. The core figure had risen just 0.1% from September to October. Looked at over the past 12 months, though, core producer prices were up 6.2% in November, less than the 6.7% in October. The latest figures reflect an ongoing shift in inflation from goods to services. The cost of goods rose just 0.1% from October to November, with wholesale gas prices tumbling 6%. (Food prices were an exception: They jumped 3.3% last month, fueled by costlier vegetables, eggs and chicken.)
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft

1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
hbsdealer.com

Orgill makes executive moves

Changes include the hiring of a veteran grocery industry executive. Freeman will officially join Orgill Jan. 3 and has spent the last several years in a similar executive position with Schnucks, a $3.2 billion St. Louis-based grocery chain operating 120 stores in multiple states. In addition to her most recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy