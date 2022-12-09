ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account

A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. According to ISP, 56-year-old Toni Walter and 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr. were arrested on Sunday, December 11. Both are suspects in the theft of large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend are charged for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Deamonta McIntyre is facing a murder charge and Kee Meh is charged with assisting a criminal. Police identified 23-year-old McIntyre as the suspect in the...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Carmel police look for suspect who stole $5k worth of items from Walgreens

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a person they say stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens over the course of 6 months. CPD announced Monday it is investigating multiple thefts from the Walgreens location at 1424 S. Range Line Road. Investigators believe the thefts occurred between April and […]
CARMEL, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on possession of meth charges

Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy