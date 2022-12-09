Read full article on original website
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017, want their planned defense kept secret from everyone including the prosecutor in the case. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the special...
95.3 MNC
Delphi murder suspect granted private hearings to discuss how to pay for lawyers
The man charged with the Delphi murders will get closed-door hearings to discuss how to pay for his lawyers. Richard Allen’s attorneys are asking for more public funding to prepare for his trial. He’s charged with murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi. A judge has granted...
WLFI.com
Police: West Lafayette couple scammed out of $20K
A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police.
Linking of Richard Allen’s gun to Delphi crime scene ‘not science’ says The Innocence Project
The Innocence Project is pressing on against tool mark evidence, claiming it's "not settled science.”
Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account
A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
WLFI.com
ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. According to ISP, 56-year-old Toni Walter and 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr. were arrested on Sunday, December 11. Both are suspects in the theft of large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises.
State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
WHAS 11
Indiana man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend are charged for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Deamonta McIntyre is facing a murder charge and Kee Meh is charged with assisting a criminal. Police identified 23-year-old McIntyre as the suspect in the...
WANE-TV
2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
Lafayette middle schooler arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting
A 13-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student was arrested after making threats that he would conduct a shooting at a dance Friday evening, police say.
Carmel police look for suspect who stole $5k worth of items from Walgreens
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a person they say stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens over the course of 6 months. CPD announced Monday it is investigating multiple thefts from the Walgreens location at 1424 S. Range Line Road. Investigators believe the thefts occurred between April and […]
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
Newly Released Details About The Delphi Murders Show How Police Came To Arrest A 50-Year-Old Man. His Lawyers Say He Has “Nothing To Hide.”
An unsealed affidavit revealed new details about the 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams — including that the suspect told police five years ago he'd been near the crime scene.
Tipton man dies after two vehicles crash into flatbed trailer that was backing into driveway
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a 75-year-old Tipton man died on Friday after driving into a flatbed trailer on State Road 213. Police said the crash happened around 5:43 p.m. near 2285 South on State Road 213. A semi-driver had reportedly been backing a flatbed trailer loaded with farm equipment into a […]
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
abc57.com
Cass County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying possible porch pirates
CASS COUNTY -- With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to watch out for porch pirates. Officials are also looking for the person in the attached photo - who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera - in regard to several missing packages from the Mason Township area.
3 arrested on possession of meth charges
Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
