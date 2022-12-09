ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Paycheck Once Showed Up Shirtless To Canadian Court, & Yelled “F*ck The Queen”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

Man, I love me some of these Tales From The Tour Bus stories from Mike Judge.

We get multi-perspective views on some of the wildest stories of country music artists, some well known, and some not.

And little disclaimer, there is nothing glamorous about destructive behavior, but at the same time, it’s country music history and if you want to get the full picture of what happened, you gotta cover the bad stuff too.

Granted, Tales From The Tour Bus, tends to focus on some of the more batshit insane stories from country music history, and the latest I’ve discovered comes from Johnny Paycheck, aka Johnny Bad Check.

Story goes, Paycheck had a time table of self destruction every five years.

According to the Adams Brothers, who were his backing band for about 20 years, he’d go four years clean cut, living pretty right, and working hard on his music, but on that fifth year, he’d just derail and go wild. His close friends and peers said it was like clockwork.

Of course, it’s pretty well known that Paycheck grew up incredibly poor, so it might’ve been incredibly difficult for the man to get acclimated to the spotlight, given his lifestyle growing up.

One time, Paycheck and his band were in Canada, and he got all drunk and rowdy at the hotel they were staying at. Sure enough, hotel staff called the police on him, and he got arrested.

He wasn’t wearing a shirt when he got arrested, and even showed up to court the next day shirtless.

Then, Paycheck pulled a wild move:

“It was in Canada, and they had that deal there where they stand up and all hail the Queen or something like that. Paycheck went ‘F*ck the queen.’”

Paycheck’s manager, Ernie Stepp, also recalled a wild story about when the country singer wanted a Big Mac cheeseburger from McDonald’s. I mean, who could blame him?

He told the tour bus driver, and he pulled over at a truck stop, also known as NOT a McDonald’s.

Stepp recalled:

“He said no, he’s driving the fuckin’ bus so he’ll stop wherever he wants.”

That’s when Stepp proceeded to pull a gun, shoot the guy in the ear, and throw him onto the ground… needless to say, it was a wild bunch on the ol’ Paycheck bus.

Check it out:

The post Johnny Paycheck Once Showed Up Shirtless To Canadian Court, & Yelled “F*ck The Queen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Chance The Rapper Once Turned Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” Into A Country Song… And The Internet Loved It

It can be hard to truly appreciate just how talented some musicians really are. When they step out on stage, they just make it look so easy, so effortless…. But what happens when you put them on the spot? Move them out of the wheelhouse, out of their comfort zone, and out of their natural genre completely… do they rise to the occasion or do they embarrass themselves?
Whiskey Riff

How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”

Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Whiskey Riff

Kansas Olive Garden Manager Fired After Ridiculous Memo About Calling In Sick: “If Your Dog Died, You Need To Bring Him In And Prove It To Us”

The old southern saying, “you’ll attract more flies with honey than vinegar” was completely lost on one Olive Garden manager in Kansas. Instead of being considerate of the holiday season combined with inflation of sickness that’s common this time of year, the manager decided to go on a tirade, practically insulting anyone who might need a day off… regardless of the reason.
KANSAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

241K+
Followers
13K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy