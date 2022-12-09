Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Rachel Freier is one unusual woman: civil court judge, parademic, Hasid and mother of 6
Rachel “Ruchie” Freier was the first Hasidic woman to be elected a civil court judge in New York. That is just one of many accomplishments for this mother of six who blows away preconceived ideas about what religious Jews can accomplish in the secular world. Freier also formed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Celebrate a b’nai mitzvah with an activity- and entertainment-filled bash
A b’nai mitzvah celebration is an unforgettable night for many. To create the most memorable party, having personalized, interactive entertainment certainly helps. Two local entertainment options, Games Done Legit and Rock The House Entertainment Group share advice for those planning such bashes. Games Done Legit, based in Cleveland, has...
Comments / 0