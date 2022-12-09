ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion

The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
SARASOTA, FL
Golf.com

What The Match site Pelican Golf Club has in common with Augusta National

You’re familiar with the stars. But what about the stage? In preparation for the seventh iteration of The Match, Saturday’s primetime televised showdown pitting Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, here are 6 things to know about the Tampa-area host course, Pelican Golf Club.
TAMPA, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star edge out of Florida, announces SEC commitment

Keon Keeley, a 5-star edge out of Tampa, Florida (Berkeley Prep), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Keeley announced a commitment to Alabama after he was recruited by Robert Gillespie and Coleman Hutzler. Keeley is the No. 1-ranked edge in the Class of 2023, and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 10 player overall in that class in the country. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds, and had a reported 22 offers.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay

5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch

The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL

Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
SPRING HILL, FL
News Channel Nebraska

The Ultimate Guide to Chartering a Boat in Tampa Bay

Originally Posted On: https://carboncatcharters.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-chartering-a-boat-in-tampa-bay/. Tampa Bay had about 24.5 million visitors in 2019. The sun, sand, and ocean attract people from all over the world. Tourists and locals alike love to go boating in Tampa Bay. The warm weather allows people to enjoy the water all year round. If you’re...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin

The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Clearwater homebuilding franchisor welcomes new CEO

C.R. Herro has been named CEO of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, a nationwide network of independently owned and operated homebuilding franchises, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Jim Rosewater at the Clearwater-based company, whose franchisees have built tens of thousands of custom homes in 10 states, including Florida. According to...
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

The 7 Best Places For Queso In Tampa Bay

There’s nothing that I love more in this world than some delicious, gooey, cheesy queso dip. Anytime I go to an authentic Mexican restaurant it’s a must that I order some queso dip as an appetizer. While eating the white creamy cheese dip, it got me thinking about the best queso dip in Tampa Bay area. Here’s a list of the best queso dips in Tampa Bay to curve your craving and put you in the best mood of you life.
TAMPA, FL

