foxillinois.com
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
WCIA
Bradley Ave. to temporarily close lanes in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
No One Injured in Structure Fire on Douglas Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Firefighters were called out to a structure fire Friday night December 9th. The fire department was notified of a structure fire at 605 Douglas Street. The fire department was notified of a fire at 1:37 A.m. Firefighters arrived to find a...
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
Champaign Police: Beware of mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant this holiday season when it comes to the mail. Champaign Police said that with a growing number of items being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and other shipping companies, postal officials shared several tips and measures that people can take […]
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for December 10, 2022
Jalen Coleman (19) Champaign, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway on 12-3-22. NTA. Christin E Dillion (50) Quincy for FTA Fighting at 537 Vermont. Lodged. Ameren reports the theft of an electrical meter from 535 N 8th.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
WAND TV
Fire destroys Danville home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Fire Chief says a fire completely destroyed a house at 605 Douglas St. early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the address around 1:37 am Saturday morning. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple hose...
Candlestick Lane in Urbana celebrates 59 years
The tradition has been going on for nearly 60 years. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and drive-thru to look at holiday decorations.
Police actively searching for wanted fugitive possibly hiding in Three Oaks Recreation in Crystal Lake
Police are actively searching for a wanted fugitive who fled from them Thursday morning and is believed to be hiding in Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Virginia Road and Teckler Street in […]
25newsnow.com
21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with an attempted murder warrant out for her arrest. Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is alleged to have gotten into her vehicle and approached a victim standing in the parking...
Danville fire crews say house a ‘total loss’ after fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville fire crews say a house is being considered a total loss after a fire. It happened near Douglas and Elizabeth Streets around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday. When firefighters arrived, officials say they found the home fully engulfed in flames and worked for hours to put it out. Ameren […]
Danville AMC CLASSIC to close on Monday
The general manager says everyone who works there was given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Latonis Sentenced to 12 Years after Pleading Guilty to Meth Possession/Intent Charges
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On December 8, 2022 Jason Latonis pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony. A Class X Felony is punishable from 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with 18 months of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole).
25newsnow.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the...
Salvation Army’s red kettle stolen in Savoy
Randall Summit says the Savoy location usually collects between $400 and $500 dollars a day. The situation is not stopping them from continuing their mission this holiday season.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
dayton247now.com
Champaign County Sheriff's Office identifies woman who died in head-on crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in Tuesday's crash on Clark Road. Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said on Wednesday that Lisa M. Courter, 57, of Urbana was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 10:28 a.m. Dec. 6. Courter was reportedly pulled from her burning vehicle and people who were on scene at the time attempted lifesaving measures but she died there.
