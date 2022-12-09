Read full article on original website
WESH
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers in Orlando say they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Dean Road. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a vehicle crashed into a person who was either walking or riding a bike along the road last night around 11 p.m. The pedestrian was transported...
fox35orlando.com
Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman hit, killed by Orange City police car while crossing road, troopers say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is dead after she was hit by an Orange City Police Department vehicle while crossing a road early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 60-year-old Deltona woman was not using a crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle she reportedly...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Alleged wrong-way driver ran into woods, didn't call 911 for help after deadly crash
The search continues for an alleged wrong-way driver who crashed into a vehicle on Sunday in Volusia County – killing three people – and then ran into the woods, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling the wrong way...
Troopers seek hit-and-run driver after bicyclist killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a car driver struck a man along Dean Road late Sunday and then left the crash scene. Investigators said an Orlando man, 37, was riding or walking his bike near Dean Haven Court just after 11 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan hit him.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman killed after getting trapped under ATV: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was killed while riding in an ATV near Orlando North Airpark early Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman and three others were riding ATVs in a wooded area off of Duda Road near the Orlando North Airpark around 4:30 a.m.
WESH
Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
FHP: 75-year-old man killed in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Troopers say a 75-year-old man was killed in a crash that also involved three cars at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in Dade City. The 75-year-old was on a motorcycle heading southbound on the Blanton Road entrance ramp when he failed to safely merge into the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Plant City man drove drunk, split other car in half during fatal high-speed crash: FHP
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left a woman dead late Saturday night. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of SR-574 and North Forbes Road at 11:30 p.m. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by Rodolfo Ezekiel […]
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 3 killed in wrong-way crash in Volusia County, FHP says; search underway for suspected driver
DELAND, Fla. - Three people were killed early Sunday morning in Volusia County after they were struck by a suspected wrong-way driver, who then drove away from the crash site, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP said the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling the wrong way on State...
WESH
FHP: Troopers searching for wrong-way hit-and-run driver after crash leaves 3 people dead
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County. Troopers responded to State Road 44 east of Interstate 4 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. A pickup truck driving westbound in an eastbound lane struck a sedan, resulting in the truck's clockwise rotation. The sedan...
WESH
FHP: Woman dies after getting trapped under vehicle in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle crashed on Sunday in Lake County. An ATV was near Orlando North Airpark off of Duda Road when it overturned into a ditch around 4:30 a.m., according to troopers. One of the passengers, a 23-year-old woman, was ejected and...
fox35orlando.com
U.S. 17-92 closed in both directions following Sanford crash involving pedestrian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities were advising drivers in Sanford to avoid U.S. Highway 17-92 due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., the major roadway was closed in both directions between 6th and 7th streets. "The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Officer Tammy Townsend with the Sanford Police Department.
WESH
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
fox35orlando.com
Woman grateful to responders after she, family and dog were rescued from burning apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers helped firefighters rescue some people trapped in a burning apartment. As flames spread at the Avalon Apartments, officers ran to the rescue. Melanie Rodriguez said she and her family were trapped inside. "We just grabbed our most important things and ran to the balcony...
WESH
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run crash killed one person in Lakeland Saturday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a body was reported laying along U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive in Lakeland around 7:15 Saturday morning. Investigators believe the initial hit-and-run crash occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed outside Brevard County McDonald's in case of possible mistaken identity, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant in Central Florida after he walked up to a person inside their vehicle eating and began to attack them, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. Based on evidence, the sheriff's office said the man may have...
mynews13.com
Brevard County removes trees, foliage blocking view at Viera intersection
VIERA, Fla. — Some drivers say it was difficult to turn on to Stadium Parkway at Addison Drive in Viera because trees and tall grass in the median. “One of the biggest problems is, if you watch people coming across here, in order to see cars coming through that blind side over there, they have to come out on to the crosswalk,” Brevard County resident Harry Rogers said.
proclaimerscv.com
Orlando Mom Fatally Murders Her Young Son
An Orlando mom was charged on Thursday after she admitted that she suffocated her young son leading to her fatal death. Carlisha Maria Anderson, 25 years old, called 911 from a hotel on Nov.15 and told them that she called her baby by suffocation. It was then that a warrant of arrest was executed against her. However, she started stabbing herself using a knife when authorities arrived at the scene.
