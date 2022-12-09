ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers in Orlando say they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Dean Road. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a vehicle crashed into a person who was either walking or riding a bike along the road last night around 11 p.m. The pedestrian was transported...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman killed after getting trapped under ATV: FHP

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was killed while riding in an ATV near Orlando North Airpark early Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman and three others were riding ATVs in a wooded area off of Duda Road near the Orlando North Airpark around 4:30 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
ORANGE CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 75-year-old man killed in Dade City crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — Troopers say a 75-year-old man was killed in a crash that also involved three cars at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in Dade City. The 75-year-old was on a motorcycle heading southbound on the Blanton Road entrance ramp when he failed to safely merge into the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
DADE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

U.S. 17-92 closed in both directions following Sanford crash involving pedestrian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities were advising drivers in Sanford to avoid U.S. Highway 17-92 due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., the major roadway was closed in both directions between 6th and 7th streets. "The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Officer Tammy Townsend with the Sanford Police Department.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run crash killed one person in Lakeland Saturday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a body was reported laying along U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive in Lakeland around 7:15 Saturday morning. Investigators believe the initial hit-and-run crash occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m.
LAKELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Brevard County removes trees, foliage blocking view at Viera intersection

VIERA, Fla. — Some drivers say it was difficult to turn on to Stadium Parkway at Addison Drive in Viera because trees and tall grass in the median. “One of the biggest problems is, if you watch people coming across here, in order to see cars coming through that blind side over there, they have to come out on to the crosswalk,” Brevard County resident Harry Rogers said.
proclaimerscv.com

Orlando Mom Fatally Murders Her Young Son

An Orlando mom was charged on Thursday after she admitted that she suffocated her young son leading to her fatal death. Carlisha Maria Anderson, 25 years old, called 911 from a hotel on Nov.15 and told them that she called her baby by suffocation. It was then that a warrant of arrest was executed against her. However, she started stabbing herself using a knife when authorities arrived at the scene.
ORLANDO, FL

