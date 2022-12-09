Read full article on original website
Ivanka has abandoned him and Melania has White House PTSD: What Trump’s family really think of a second term
Donald Trump announced a new run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, unmoved by some disastrous midterm elections results in which many of his most high-profile candidates lost their races.While the Republican Party had been loudly predicting a “red wave” on Election Day, flooding the House of Representatives and Senate with conservatives in order to effectively disable Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, what actually happened was less a wave, more a light splash.The Democrats instead retained control of the upper chamber of Congress while the GOP appears likely to obtain only a tiny majority in the House, sparking...
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Newt Gingrich warns Republicans that Joe Biden is winning the fight
Former speaker who led charge against Bill Clinton raises eyebrows with column heralding Democrat’s first-term success
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Awkward moment Fox host tells Lara Trump that Donald Trump has ‘lost his old magic’ after 2024 launch
Fox host tells Lara Trump that Donald Trump has 'lost his old magic'. Fox Business host Stuart Varney had Fox contributor and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump on his show only to tell her after the former president’s 2024 announcement that it seemed like he has lost the “old magic”.
CNN announces changes to White House team
CNN has laid out new roles for its reporters covering the White House. Phil Mattingly has been promoted to chief White House correspondent, the network announced on Monday, and reporter MJ Lee has been promoted to senior White House correspondent. Mattingly began covering the White House for CNN in January...
How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that he would be running for re-election in 2024. He is facing competition from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who won re-election in a landslide race,...
Nancy Pelosi Says She 'Enjoyed Working With 3 Presidents,' Ignoring Donald Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reflected on her two decades of Democratic leadership on Thursday as she announced her intention to leave the top role, giving shoutouts to three presidents with whom she worked to pass major legislation. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents, achieving historic investments in clean...
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing...
‘It’s on the tape’: Bob Woodward on Donald Trump’s ‘criminal behavior’
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water. Donald Trump is running for president again. That was not a prospect Bob Woodward had to deal with when Richard Nixon resigned in 1974, after Woodward and his Washington Post colleague Carl Bernstein cracked open the Watergate scandal.
Trump threatened to withdraw his endorsement of Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo after the then-candidate chose not to call him a 'great' president at an October debate: NYT
Trump threatened to nix support for Joe Lombardo after he declined to call him "great," per the NYT. Lombardo, in an October debate, said Trump was "sound," which prompted Trump to call Ronna McDaniel. Lombardo, now the governor-elect of Nevada, narrowly defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During the 2022 midterms,...
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
POLITICO
The great White House merch war
Presented by United Indian Nations of Oklahoma and 141 Tribes Standing for Tribal Sovereignty. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. If you’re...
Fox News host defends Trump as ‘aging at a different rate’ to Biden as people point out he’s three years his junior
DeSantis tells critcs to 'check out the scoreboard' after midterm success. A Fox News host said that Donald Trump’s age shouldn’t be a topic of concern heading into the 2024 presidential election, suggesting that the former president is somehow ageing at a “different rate” than his likely Democratic challenger, US President Joe Biden.
Fox News ends Lara Trump contributor deal after Donald Trump’s presidential bid
Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor after her father-in-law announced he was making another run for president.A spokesperson for the network told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, would no longer appear on the network.“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the spokesperson said. Her departure was due to the network’s policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or directly involved in campaigns, the Times wrote.However, some of the network’s most prominent voices have remained close to Mr Trump....
White House: MTG's comments on Jan. 6 a "slap in the face"
The White House on Monday sharply rebuked comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over the weekend after she said that the insurrectionists would have "won" if she'd helped organize the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Driving the news: Speaking at a dinner organized by the New York Young Republican...
Biden dodges border during Arizona visit Tuesday
President Joe Biden's trip to Arizona on Tuesday includes no plans for a stop at the border, which has seen more illegal immigrants cross during his presidency than during any other period of U.S. history.
Lawmakers react to Musk's call to prosecute Fauci
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle responded on Sunday to Twitter owner Elon Musk's call to prosecute National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci. Driving the news: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," Musk tweeted early Sunday morning, prompting a barrage of replies from officials. He also tweeted...
