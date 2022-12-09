ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Comments / 57

William Bonney
2d ago

The Twitter Files are just the tip of the iceberg. If only we had a federal agency to protect us from the Leftist and their manipulations. Where the duck is the FBI. Too busy registering Democrats fake hate crimes and harassing Normal Americans I guess.

Reply
45
Eric Kalzer
2d ago

musk is the greatest amican since Reagan the left loved him when he reinvented yhe aelectric car but hated him when he said it's not for everyone hates his union stance but.its ok for Biden run laps around all countries with space technology has SAVED THE UKRAINE his satellite systems are why they can attack Russian targets from great distances yet gets no us help and downgraded by UKRAINE and he does it for free he has plans to save the LA freeway system by going underground if they would get out of his way and now he sees the injustice of a one sided tweeter that has tried to influence presidents election and he trie to allow both sides and anyone else to have an option and the left hate him for it the left were once free thinking open to all now its a club of think as we think or be graded as a racist xenophobic non thinking nonperson I wonder what Clinton really thinks about his party after he says the Era of big government is over

Reply(3)
23
lovecoffee
2d ago

If course the left doesn’t like it! They know they controlled it and now they don’t! Dictators is what democrats are!

Reply(1)
43
Related
Fox Business

Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover

A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
electrek.co

Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?

Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Indy100

Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'

Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year. Musk hinted at support for...
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
885
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy