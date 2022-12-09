The Twitter Files are just the tip of the iceberg. If only we had a federal agency to protect us from the Leftist and their manipulations. Where the duck is the FBI. Too busy registering Democrats fake hate crimes and harassing Normal Americans I guess.
musk is the greatest amican since Reagan the left loved him when he reinvented yhe aelectric car but hated him when he said it's not for everyone hates his union stance but.its ok for Biden run laps around all countries with space technology has SAVED THE UKRAINE his satellite systems are why they can attack Russian targets from great distances yet gets no us help and downgraded by UKRAINE and he does it for free he has plans to save the LA freeway system by going underground if they would get out of his way and now he sees the injustice of a one sided tweeter that has tried to influence presidents election and he trie to allow both sides and anyone else to have an option and the left hate him for it the left were once free thinking open to all now its a club of think as we think or be graded as a racist xenophobic non thinking nonperson I wonder what Clinton really thinks about his party after he says the Era of big government is over
If course the left doesn’t like it! They know they controlled it and now they don’t! Dictators is what democrats are!
Comments / 57