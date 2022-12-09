Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Former Flomaton Police officer facing drug charges arrested for third time
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Flomaton Police officer facing drug charges in Florida is back in jail. Isaac Lopez, 38, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday. He's charged with failing to appear in court. Lopez was arrested in December 2020 for trafficking methamphetamine and released on bond...
WEAR
Report: Deputies seize drugs, guns, nearly $20K from Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was arrested and a man is still wanted after deputies seized drugs, guns and cash from an Escambia County home in November. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was booked into Escambia County Jail on Saturday and charged with:. Keeping Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity. Brandon...
niceville.com
Okaloosa man arrested after searches allegedly uncover drugs, weapons
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man has been arrested after searches of his home and storage unit by law enforcement officers allegedly found drugs and weapons, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to the OCSO, an investigation by the agency’s Multi-Agency Drug Task...
WEAR
Cantonment man charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment man has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Escambia County on Wednesday. 31-year-old Samuel Lee Purifoy Jr. is charged with trafficking in 7 grams or more of oxycodone and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. According to the sheriff's office,...
WEAR
Police: Man, two kids shoot at woman in vehicle in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. -- Two people have been arrested and another is wanted for shooting at a woman's vehicle in Bay Minette on Saturday. Police say the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at 1026 Newport Parkway. According to police, a woman was in her vehicle stopped in front of the...
WEAR
Deputies: Baby dies in co-sleeping accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A baby died in an apparent co-sleeping accident Sunday in Escambia County, the sheriff's office tells WEAR News. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a couple rushed their child to a Cantonment fire station just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, the baby...
2 arrested, 1 juvenile suspect at large in Bay Minette shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman in her car in Bay Minette early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police. Police said they are searching for a second juvenile suspect. Zachariah Malloy, 20, of Bay Minette was arrested shortly […]
Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 33-year-old Escambia County woman located safe
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say 33-year-old Marquita Denise Sims has been safely located Monday afternoon. Escambia County Sheriff's Office sent out a Purple Alert for Sims Sunday night. ----- ORIGINAL STORY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County woman. The Escambia...
Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg while chasing his dog down the street. WKRG News 5 spoke with the boy’s mother about her son’s injury and their family pet being killed. The mom said her son is still at USA Children’s […]
WEAR
Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
Mobile man arrested in connection with shooting of father
A Mobile man has been arrested after police say he shot his father during an argument. WKRG reported Saturday that the incident happened in the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive. After receiving a report of a shooting, officers arrived to find an argument that had turned physical, with one...
WEAR
Pensacola convicted felon sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola convicted felon was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for hitting a victim in the head with a deadly weapon back in May 2021. 43-year-old Tyi Nettles Jr., was found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon back in September for the 2021 incident that took place on Weis Lane in Pensacola.
utv44.com
MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO.
utv44.com
MPD: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. The 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it began chasing...
utv44.com
MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
Pensacola Police warn of car burglaries at apartment complexes
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning residents after a string of car burglaries happened at multiple apartment complexes. Officials tweeted Saturday afternoon that they received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town. All of the reports had come in within 24 hours […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Single vehicle accident leaves two severely injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were transported to the hospital for severe injuries after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to police. Police said they responded to a call at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a single-vehicle accident. According to police,...
Comments / 1