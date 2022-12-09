Three Ole Miss football commits landed spots inside the newly-released Top247 for the class of 2023 on Tuesday evening. One barely missed a five-star ranking. That one was linebacker commit Suntarine Perkins out of Raleigh (Miss.) High School. Perkins, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels over the weekend, maintained his four-star status as the nation's No. 35 overall player. He is ranked as the country's No. 2 linebacker and the top overall prospect in the state of Mississippi. The 6-3, 200-pounder was given a score of 97. The top 32 players are ranked as five-star prospects.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO