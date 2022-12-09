Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Commission: Homeowners can’t run business out of second home
STARKVILLE — The city Planning and Zoning Commission denied a local couple’s appeal Tuesday for a home occupancy permit at 400 Greensboro St. Will and Stephanie Arnett bought the home in August with the intention of using it for a second home and office space. While initially granted...
wtva.com
Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
wcbi.com
Pontotoc voters will decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Pontotoc are heading to the polls this week to decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries or grow operations in the area. When Medical Cannabis became legal in Mississippi local governments were allowed to opt-out. The city and county voted to do so. But there is also a provision in the law that allows voters to bring the matter to a vote.
wtva.com
Medical marijuana referendum fails in Pontotoc County; City of Pontotoc votes on Thursday
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s medical marijuana referendum failed in Pontotoc County. Voters throughout the county were told to vote for or against the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products, as applicable, in the unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County. Ultimately, 845 people voted for...
Commercial Dispatch
J5 execs hit with four new federal charges
Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
Tiffin Group announces decision to reduce staffing
The Tiffin Group announced on Monday that they made the decision to reduce staffing levels.
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
Police credit Mississippi sheriff for preventing gunfire inside Walmart
A Mississippi sheriff was able to quickly diffuse an altercation in a New Albany Walmart when he spotted one of the men arguing reach for a gun. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby was at the right place, at the right time when he witnessed the argument between customers Sunday.
Suspects cashed forged checks totaling over $31K at Marshall County banks, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Marshall County, Miss., are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in a scheme involving multiple forged checks. On Dec. 5, an investigator took a report of check forgery. During the investigation, seven fraudulent checks totaling $31,077 were...
Commercial Dispatch
Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed
After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
thelocalvoice.net
Mentoring the Future: Clintons Create University of Mississippi Scholarship with Internships for business, Accountancy Students
Mentoring young people has been at the forefront of Mary Susan and J.D. Clinton‘s lives for years, and that mission is being expanded, thanks to an Ole Miss Women’s Council scholarship at the University of Mississippi. A $165,000 gift from INSOUTH Bank – a family-owned business and.
desotocountynews.com
Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping
An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman who was shot and killed hours after leaving a Mississippi club. On December 11, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call shortly after 6:00 a.m. on West Bobo Road, of a non-responsive person in a car.
wtva.com
Gann to end political career after 40 years as Lee County constable
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Lee County Constable Phil Gann says he will not run for reelection next year, ending his career after 10 terms and 40 years in office. Gann says it was just time for him to retire, a move his wife was ready for him to make.
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
Student gives Oxford youth a ‘big sister’
A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
Three Ole Miss commits land inside newly-released Top 247
Three Ole Miss football commits landed spots inside the newly-released Top247 for the class of 2023 on Tuesday evening. One barely missed a five-star ranking. That one was linebacker commit Suntarine Perkins out of Raleigh (Miss.) High School. Perkins, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels over the weekend, maintained his four-star status as the nation's No. 35 overall player. He is ranked as the country's No. 2 linebacker and the top overall prospect in the state of Mississippi. The 6-3, 200-pounder was given a score of 97. The top 32 players are ranked as five-star prospects.
southernthing.com
Why Corinth, Mississippi is a great Christmas getaway
This article is sponsored by Visit Corinth. If you're thinking of going on a little getaway in the days leading up to Christmas, there's a charming town you need to know about, and it's Corinth, Mississippi. Corinth is filled with festive cheer throughout the holiday season, making it the perfect...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
wtva.com
Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer
ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
Comments / 8