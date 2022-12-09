ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Commission: Homeowners can’t run business out of second home

STARKVILLE — The city Planning and Zoning Commission denied a local couple’s appeal Tuesday for a home occupancy permit at 400 Greensboro St. Will and Stephanie Arnett bought the home in August with the intention of using it for a second home and office space. While initially granted...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

Pontotoc voters will decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Pontotoc are heading to the polls this week to decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries or grow operations in the area. When Medical Cannabis became legal in Mississippi local governments were allowed to opt-out. The city and county voted to do so. But there is also a provision in the law that allows voters to bring the matter to a vote.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

J5 execs hit with four new federal charges

Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
COLUMBUS, MS
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?

United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed

After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
COLUMBUS, MS
desotocountynews.com

Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping

An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
NEW ALBANY, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman who was shot and killed hours after leaving a Mississippi club. On December 11, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call shortly after 6:00 a.m. on West Bobo Road, of a non-responsive person in a car.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Student gives Oxford youth a ‘big sister’

A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Three Ole Miss commits land inside newly-released Top 247

Three Ole Miss football commits landed spots inside the newly-released Top247 for the class of 2023 on Tuesday evening. One barely missed a five-star ranking. That one was linebacker commit Suntarine Perkins out of Raleigh (Miss.) High School. Perkins, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels over the weekend, maintained his four-star status as the nation's No. 35 overall player. He is ranked as the country's No. 2 linebacker and the top overall prospect in the state of Mississippi. The 6-3, 200-pounder was given a score of 97. The top 32 players are ranked as five-star prospects.
OXFORD, MS
southernthing.com

Why Corinth, Mississippi is a great Christmas getaway

This article is sponsored by Visit Corinth. If you're thinking of going on a little getaway in the days leading up to Christmas, there's a charming town you need to know about, and it's Corinth, Mississippi. Corinth is filled with festive cheer throughout the holiday season, making it the perfect...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
ECRU, MS

