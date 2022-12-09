Read full article on original website
McDonald's Is Selling Double Cheeseburgers for 50 Cents — Here's How to Snag the Deal
The offer is available through McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion During this season of giving, McDonald's is gifting customers with daily discounts — and the latest offer is double the fun. As part of McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion, fans of the Golden Arches can snag a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Only available for purchase through the app, the double cheeseburger deal isn't the only offer to come from McDonald's this month. With different promotions swapping out every few days, the chain is...
nrn.com
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food
At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Breakfast Item—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s often surprises fans by reviving discontinued menu items, and the fast food chain just celebrated the return of one popular breakfast option. In recent weeks, fans have begun noticing beloved breakfast bagels from the chain at select locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New England, as reported by Chew Boom.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
Wendy's Customers Are 'Disappointed' With Their New Breakfast Item: 'Burger Kings Are WAY Better'
While Wendy’s does offer a breakfast menu, it seems that the chain is more praised on social media lately for their sandwiches, burgers, Frostys and french fries. The fast food giant launched a new item for breakfast back in August, the ‘Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip.’ While several publications have reported since then that the menu option is popular among some customers, online, it appears that many Wendy’s fans think Burger King‘s similar sticks are, as one fan recently tweeted, “WAY better.”
Wendy's breakfast business is growing, and after trying it I completely understand why
I'm impressed with Wendy's breakfast, especially the potatoes and hot honey biscuit, and I'll definitely go back.
Red Robin has a holiday treat that is sure to shake up your taste buds
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews limited-edition Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake was its best-selling milkshake - ever. Now the restaurant is following up with a new, seasonal flavor - the Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake is made with vanilla soft serve, milk, bits of peppermint and Oreo cookie crumbs then topped with whipped cream, more Oreo cookie and peppermint.
AdWeek
Tastemade and Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Want Viewers to 'Bake a Difference'
Video food network Tastemade together with Kellogg’s Corn Flakes have launched a campaign and competition, “Baking a Difference.” The campaign calls for five bakers to compete for the best holiday cookie recipe, part of the media company’s goal to inspire its audiences to take action from its content.
Panera Turned Its Most Popular Bakery Items Into Shakes
Panera is taking some of its most popular bakery items up a notch by turning them into something never before seen on the restaurant’s menu: milkshakes!. For the first time ever, Panera is launching milkshakes inspired by its fudge brownies and Kitchen Sink cookies, which are sold 30,000 times per day. Despite not having cheesecake on the menu, they’re also adding a strawberry cheesecake milkshake to round out the new collection.
Chips Ahoy! Is Celebrating New Years With A Confetti Cake Flavor
When the holiday season descends upon us, more and more companies and brands capitalize by releasing new exclusive seasonal products. For example, Burger King introduced a new winter Whopper in Japan, El Pollo Loco has its "12 Days of Pollo" food deals for December, and DoorDash launched a new gingerbread cake with Carlo's Bakery. Additionally, Trader Joe's brought back its candy cane green tea, Wendy's has a whole slew of food deals for December, and Red Robin released new limited-edition holiday shakes. Popular cookie brand Chips Ahoy! is no exception.
Why Pepsi wants you to mix milk into your soda
What is a dirty soda? What did Lindsay Lohan drink in a Pepsi commercial? Who invented dirty soda?
Manufacturer Behind TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' Snack Is Being Sued For Using Cheddar
Food lawsuits are a dime a dozen these days. Just last week, a woman in Florida sued Kraft for $5 million claiming that its Velveeta brand microwave mac and cheese takes more than the 3½ minutes to make that the package states. The plaintiff claimed she "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth." (via CNN Business). Then there was a New York man who filed suit against Kellogg's in March, claiming that the packaging of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts is "misleading because the label gives the consumers the impression the fruit filling only contains strawberries as its fruit ingredient."
Red Robin's New Holiday Shake Packs An Oreos Crunch
For the most part, people spend the cold winter months finding ways to stay warm. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to fulfill this desire, whether you want to bundle up in a cozy knit or a bulky parka or sip on a hot chocolate or hot toddy. While ice cream in the winter is a big no-no for some people, others don't mind drinking or eating frosty treats during this time of year. Occasionally, when you are bundled up in a blanket, sitting in front of the fire, or sweating under your many layers, a cold snack can even be a little refreshing — especially when this snack is boasting one of your favorite festive flavors.
A 'game changer' weight-loss drug is making people disgusted by their favorite foods — including coffee and Chick-fil-A
Semaglutide, sold as Wegovy and Ozempic, seems to be changing people's tastes, making them dislike favorite foods, and making them fuller faster.
McDonald’s Released a Limited-Edition Oreo Fudge McFlurry—and We Tried It
McFlurries have always had a strong following, and it’s no surprise. What’s not to love about whipped, soft-serve ice cream with all sorts of fun and inventive flavors? From the unique McFlurry spoon to fun seasonal flavors (like the Apple Pie McFlurry) and even a secret menu of options, it’s always a good time. But as popular and long-lasting as this menu item has been, there’s always a way to kick it up a notch. Enter the McDonald’s Oreo Fudge Mcflurry, just in time for the holiday season.
Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies
For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...
