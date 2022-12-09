Read full article on original website
2 Reasons Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement May Not Be the Best Move
It's generally advised to pay off all your debts -- including your mortgage -- before you retire. But under certain circumstances, this might not be the right financial decision for you. Find Out: 6...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in...
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
State Stimulus Checks 2022: See if Payments Are Coming Your Way Before the Year Ends
Nearly 20 states approved stimulus payments in one form or another in 2022, and residents in a dozen of them are still waiting for their money. If you live in one of the following 12 states and you...
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
CNET
Social Security Payments for December: When To Expect Your Check
The Social Security Administration started disbursing December payments this week. We'll explain below how the timing of Social Security payments work. This month, you should also keep an eye out for a letter in the mail about your Social Security cost-of-living benefit increase for 2023. The letter will have details about your individual benefit rate increase for next year -- or you can check your benefits online using your My Social Security account. In January, you'll get your first increased benefit amount.
Fox17
How to become a millionaire by the time you retire
Many retirement experts recommend saving 10 times your current salary before retirement, and then planning to live on 80% of your current income upon retirement. So by this math, if you make $100,000 a year, you should try to save $1 million. But who knows how to become a millionaire by age 65?
KXLY
Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?
Tens of millions of Americans use IRAs to help them save for retirement. Traditional IRAs allow many taxpayers to deduct the amount that they initially contribute, and then they get tax-deferred treatment on income and gains on their investments, as long as they remain within the IRA. Unfortunately, all good...
Early Retirement Pros and Cons
Early retirement pros and cons. I remember working another 20-hour day in my IT job wishing I could retire at 38 years old. Then I got sick for about a week and thought to myself, “Man daytime TV sucks.”
Motley Fool
The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
The age you file for Social Security will directly impact your benefit amount. Delaying benefits will result in larger checks, but it's not always the best strategy. In some cases, claiming early could help you collect more over a lifetime. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Convert IRA Assets into a Roth IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the next most common retirement question: Should I convert IRA assets into a Roth IRA? And if so, how much and when?
8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make
Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsAdvice: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach...
How to Decide if You Should Roll Over an Old 401(k) or Leave it Alone
Despite signs of a slowing labor market, Americans — especially younger ones — are still job-hopping. According to a recent Prudential Pulse survey, roughly one-third of millennials have changed jobs since the pandemic began. Among Generation Z workers, nearly half have switched employers, and 18% have been through more than one job change during this time frame.
NBC New York
The Federal Reserve Is About to Hike Interest Rates One Last Time This Year. Here's How It May Affect You
To combat stubborn inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its seventh interest rate increase of the year. Another rate hike will impact borrowing costs across the board. Here's what that means for you. The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to raise interest rates for the seventh time...
NBC New York
Student Loan Forgiveness Could Fall Through for 30 Million Borrowers. If It Does, Consider These 4 Relief Options
If the legal challenges to Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness prove successful, many borrowers will likely be in need of other relief measures. The existing policies include options for deferring payments if you're financially struggling and, in the most extreme cases, filing for bankruptcy. After President Joe Biden's historic announcement...
How to Borrow Against Life Insurance
Permanent life insurance policies, such as whole life insurance, build up cash value from which you can make withdrawals. You can also use your accrued cash value as collateral to borrow from the policy. Read on to learn more about borrowing money from your life insurance policy. Table of contents.
Retire at 60 with 1.5 million
Can you retire at 60 with 1.5 million dollars? The fear that many people have is outliving their money in retirement. To be honest with you the real problem with retirement is actually knowing if your efforts will pay off. You see there are a lot of rules to follow but all of them require that the stock market in the past will be sort of like the stock market in the future.
