CNBC

Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries

Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
CNET

Refinance Rates for Dec. 8, 2022: Rates Slide Further

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates drop over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
TheStreet

Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist

Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
KRMG

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed rate hike decision

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepared for the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 27,961.66 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 19,559.93. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 picked up 0.3% to 7,203.30.
Reuters

Musk says wise to avoid margin loans during macroeconomic risks

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said it was "generally wise" to avoid using margin loans on any company when there are macroeconomic risks involved, in response to a question on Twitter about the electric-vehicle maker's stock performance.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Borusan Mannesmann To Issue Debt Instruments Up To 3.00 Bln Lira To Domestic Investors

* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 3.00 BILLION LIRA TO DOMESTIC QUALIFIED INVESTORS.
kitco.com

U.S banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power, he said.

