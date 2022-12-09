Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill may be out as Superman
Henry Cavill may not be returning as Superman after all, with Man of Steel 2 in jeopardy under James Gunn’s DC plan. Cavill first debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s controversial take on the classic hero. He returned in Batman v Superman, before showing up with a nightmarish blurred face in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.
ComicBook
The Flash: DC Studios Reportedly Debating Including a Henry Cavill Superman Cameo
The future of the live-action DC mythos is turning a new corner, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The new studio will be creatively spearheading movies, television shows, and more inspired by the publisher's comics, and there's definitely been no shortage of speculation as to what that could entail. On Wednesday night, The Hollywood Reporter began to shed some light on those possibilities — and may have revealed a long-rumored cameo in The Flash movie in the process. In addition to revealing that Patty Jenkins' current incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward at DC Studios, the report also looks at the larger net of established DC characters.
ComicBook
Planned DC Crisis Movie Would Have Starred Henry Cavill's Superman
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
James Gunn is shaking up the DC Universe – here are all the rumored changes so far
DC is undergoing some major changes
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: The Flash Director Reportedly Interested in Directing New Superman Movie
The DC whiplash is real, and fans are already worried that the promised return of Henry Cavill's Superman is no longer happening. Tonight, The Hollywood Reporter broke a bunch of news about potential shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Not only is Wonder Woman 3 no longer happening, but Jason Momoa could be done playing Aquaman, and a Black Adam sequel might not happen. It's also been reported that DC is debating whether or not to use a Henry Cavill cameo in the upcoming The Flash movie, and now folks are worried that the actor's big return after appearing in Black Adam is in jeopardy. However, THR also reported that The Flash director Andy Muschietti is interested in helming Man of Steel 2.
hypebeast.com
DC Comics and James Gunn Hints at Potential End of the Snyderverse, "We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy"
DC Comics fans are in for a massive shakeup after James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as the new leadership at Warner Bros. for DC content. Earlier, reports of DC and Warner Bros. canceling Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 were confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication has also indicated that Gunn and Safran are in the final stages of preparing to reveal their multiyear plans for DC to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The plan, which is currently still in flux, is slated to serve as a blueprint for how DC should be moving forward, while also introducing a new vision for the franchise.
Superman and Lois' relationship is tested in Priest and Pagulayan's Superman: Lost
Superman goes on a 20-year mission that happens in minutes in Earth time. Will Lois and Clark's relationship survive?
ComicBook
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals Surprising Influence From a Classic Anime Movie
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming to theatres in March, and it was helmed by the first movie's director, David F. Sandberg. During the film's production, and even now, Sandberg has shared fun content about the DC film on social media. From sharing set photos to making some funny jokes about the upcoming movie, Sandberg is a good director to follow on social media. Recently, he took to Twitter to tease a moment in the upcoming Shazam! sequel that was inspired by the iconic 1988 anime film, Akira.
ComicBook
Mark Millar Teases Return To DC
Acclaimed writer Mark Millar has long-term plans to make a return to DC, with a reunion with a hero he is very familiar with. Mark Millar has taken a break from writing Big Two comics to concentrate on his creator-owned Millarworld franchise of comics and Netflix projects. The live-action Jupiter's Legacy and the Super Crooks anime were the latest projects to drop on Netflix, but Millar also has American Jesus, Prodigy, and The Magic Order in development. With so many different TV shows, movies, and comics already on his plate, Millar is also finding room to write up ideas for a future Superman series.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
ComicBook
New Justice League Open-World Game Announced
A new open-world Justice League game dubbed DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Being developed by PHL Collective and polished by Outright Games, the title is pitched as an open-world action-adventure game and it's set to release worldwide on March 10, 2023. A price point has not been disclosed, but the announcement has been accompanied by an announcement trailer that confirms two-player local co-op.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Spinoff Focused on Michael Keaton’s Batman Scrapped in DC Studios’ Restructuring
Everything is changing over at DC Studios, as the future of the former DC Expanded Universe seems quite uncertain. We’ve had the reveal that Wonder Woman 3 has lost its director Patty Jenkins, a Black Adam sequel seems unlikely at this point and so much more. Now, it seems a new rumor has popped up from Jeff Sneider that another project has been canned as James Gunn and Peter Safran restructure the new DC universe.
ComicBook
James Gunn Calls Superman "Biggest Priority" for DCU, Debunks Rumor of Henry Cavill Feud
Warner Bros. Discovery and their newly minted DC Studios arm seem like they're all over the place with their plans for the franchise, and this week things got even more confusing. Henry Cavill seemed to be set to lead another Superman movie after his appearance at the end of Black Adam, with writers pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Fans were really excited to see the actor finally get a sequel to his hit film and every thing was looking bright for the future of the DC Universe. That is until a new report revealed that Cavill's Superman sequel might be scrapped in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the future of the DCU. Gunn took to Twitter to confirm and debunk parts of the report, and today he celebrated the very first Superman movie that starred Christopher Reeves. One fan asked the DC Studios co-CEO if fans were going to see Superman again and Gunn had a great response. Gunn also used this time to debunk the rumors of him being in a feud with Cavill. You can check the interactions out below.
ComicBook
