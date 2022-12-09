Read full article on original website
Glenn Highway Crash
A continuation from the last regular Assembly meeting was held where many residents came out Tuesday against a Girdwood housing development proposal. Here are today's headlines from Alaska's News Source. The case against Wasilla lawmaker officially underway in Palmer. Updated: 21 hours ago. Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from...
Powerful winter storms pack in the snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautifully formed mature low pressure system looks good on the satellite, but it will bring winter issues with it. Alaska will see a new round of snow, even a mix of rain and snow. Snow was light around Anchorage on Tuesday, as the first storm...
School Board Work Session
New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. Updated: 12 hours ago. The district...
Outlook bleak for Cook Inlet beluga whale population
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cook Inlet Beluga Whale subspecies is vanishing from its natural habitat, and now less than 300 remain in the wild while scientists scramble for answers. According to a United States Geological Survey measurement, in the late 1970′s, the population stood at approximately 1,300 whales.
