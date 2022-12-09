ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Red Robin's New Holiday Shake Packs An Oreos Crunch

For the most part, people spend the cold winter months finding ways to stay warm. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to fulfill this desire, whether you want to bundle up in a cozy knit or a bulky parka or sip on a hot chocolate or hot toddy. While ice cream in the winter is a big no-no for some people, others don't mind drinking or eating frosty treats during this time of year. Occasionally, when you are bundled up in a blanket, sitting in front of the fire, or sweating under your many layers, a cold snack can even be a little refreshing — especially when this snack is boasting one of your favorite festive flavors.
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Beloved Holiday Menu Item

'Tis the season for the Holiday Pie! As Starbucks hands out red cups and fast-food restaurant chains debut their seasonal menus, McDonald's is getting into the Christmas spirit by bringing back one of its most beloved seasonal offerings – the Holiday Pie. According to Chew Boom, the Holiday Pie is now popping up at McDonald's locations nationwide.
TheStreet

Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item

Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
People

Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."  Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Tasting Table

Krispy Kreme's Day Of The Dozens Promo Is Back For The Holidays

There's no such thing as a bad day to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For lovers of the brand's iconic offerings, that fact has been evident for 85 years, ever since Vernon Rudolph began selling the first Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. According to Krispy Kreme, the original recipe for the doughnuts was purchased from a chef in New Orleans, and it's safe to say the company's founder got a good deal on it.
shefinds

Wendy's Customers Are 'Disappointed' With Their New Breakfast Item: 'Burger Kings Are WAY Better'

While Wendy’s does offer a breakfast menu, it seems that the chain is more praised on social media lately for their sandwiches, burgers, Frostys and french fries. The fast food giant launched a new item for breakfast back in August, the ‘Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip.’ While several publications have reported since then that the menu option is popular among some customers, online, it appears that many Wendy’s fans think Burger King‘s similar sticks are, as one fan recently tweeted, “WAY better.”
Mashed

McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season

'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's New 'Santa Bake Shop' Collection Just Dropped

Holiday-themed foods are one of the most nostalgic and fun parts of the holiday season. While many people decorate their homes, restaurants and fast food chains get into the holiday spirit by releasing festive edible items. For those wanting to start their morning with some flavors of the season, IHOP's holiday menu highlights the flavors of gingersnaps, including pancakes and french toast (per Chew Boom). For a midday snack or dessert, Chick-fil-A offers up its seasonal peppermint milkshake, which features peppermint bark, a staple winter holiday ingredient.
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds a Delicious (and Niche) Item to Its Menu

If you were to take a tour across the United States, there's one feature you'll see a whole lot of: fast food restaurants. But different regions also have their own favorites, like the In-N-Out burger stands that are so well-loved in the southwestern states and up into California or White Castle in the midwest. Some states have their own claim to fast-food fame, like the highly celebrated Whataburger chain sprawling across Texas.
Fox17

You can get $5 off Baskin-Robbins’ adorable snowman ice cream cake

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ll be hosting a holiday party this year, we have...
disneyfoodblog.com

10 NEW Menu Items Coming Soon to One Disney World Hotel

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is so much more than just a beautiful hotel. Home to the largest collection of African art in the world outside of the continent of Africa, Animal Kingdom Lodge also features sweeping views of a private savanna with LIVE safari animals and it’s one of the best hotels in Disney World for food! Disney just revealed some new foods coming soon to a variety of restaurants in Animal Kingdom Lodge, and here’s what we know.
Mashed

Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies

For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...

