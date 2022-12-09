Read full article on original website
Related
Red Robin's New Holiday Shake Packs An Oreos Crunch
For the most part, people spend the cold winter months finding ways to stay warm. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to fulfill this desire, whether you want to bundle up in a cozy knit or a bulky parka or sip on a hot chocolate or hot toddy. While ice cream in the winter is a big no-no for some people, others don't mind drinking or eating frosty treats during this time of year. Occasionally, when you are bundled up in a blanket, sitting in front of the fire, or sweating under your many layers, a cold snack can even be a little refreshing — especially when this snack is boasting one of your favorite festive flavors.
Popculture
McDonald's Brings Back Beloved Holiday Menu Item
'Tis the season for the Holiday Pie! As Starbucks hands out red cups and fast-food restaurant chains debut their seasonal menus, McDonald's is getting into the Christmas spirit by bringing back one of its most beloved seasonal offerings – the Holiday Pie. According to Chew Boom, the Holiday Pie is now popping up at McDonald's locations nationwide.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Krispy Kreme "Day of the Dozens" on Dec. 12: Buy any dozen, get a glazed dozen for $1
On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme is having their “Day of the Dozens” celebration and an Original Glazed® dozen is only $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating locations!. Plus, Krispy Kreme’s new Santa’s Bake Shop collection is available at participating shops as of Nov. 25....
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY." Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Tasting Table
Krispy Kreme's Day Of The Dozens Promo Is Back For The Holidays
There's no such thing as a bad day to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For lovers of the brand's iconic offerings, that fact has been evident for 85 years, ever since Vernon Rudolph began selling the first Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. According to Krispy Kreme, the original recipe for the doughnuts was purchased from a chef in New Orleans, and it's safe to say the company's founder got a good deal on it.
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Wendy's Customers Are 'Disappointed' With Their New Breakfast Item: 'Burger Kings Are WAY Better'
While Wendy’s does offer a breakfast menu, it seems that the chain is more praised on social media lately for their sandwiches, burgers, Frostys and french fries. The fast food giant launched a new item for breakfast back in August, the ‘Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip.’ While several publications have reported since then that the menu option is popular among some customers, online, it appears that many Wendy’s fans think Burger King‘s similar sticks are, as one fan recently tweeted, “WAY better.”
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Wendy's breakfast business is growing, and after trying it I completely understand why
I'm impressed with Wendy's breakfast, especially the potatoes and hot honey biscuit, and I'll definitely go back.
WRAL
Krispy Kreme: $1 glazed dozen doughnuts with purchase of Thanksgiving mini pies 16-ct Nov. 18-19
Krispy Kreme is celebrating Friendsgiving by offering a $1 Original Glazed® dozen doughnuts with the purchase of a Thanksgiving mini pies doughnuts 16-count box on Nov. 18-19! The offer is valid in shop, at the drive-thru or online. Krispy Kreme introduced the all-new mini pie doughnuts for Thanksgiving including:
Dairy Queen Has A New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard That’s Perfect For The Holidays
The holidays have officially begun at Dairy Queen, where you’ll find two December Blizzard of the Month treats that will get you into the spirit of things immediately. The company has announced a new flavor, Frosted Sugar Cookie, and a returning one, Candy Cane Chill. Both sound perfect for treating yourself during the hectic month ahead!
Krispy Kreme's New 'Santa Bake Shop' Collection Just Dropped
Holiday-themed foods are one of the most nostalgic and fun parts of the holiday season. While many people decorate their homes, restaurants and fast food chains get into the holiday spirit by releasing festive edible items. For those wanting to start their morning with some flavors of the season, IHOP's holiday menu highlights the flavors of gingersnaps, including pancakes and french toast (per Chew Boom). For a midday snack or dessert, Chick-fil-A offers up its seasonal peppermint milkshake, which features peppermint bark, a staple winter holiday ingredient.
Wendy's Adds a Delicious (and Niche) Item to Its Menu
If you were to take a tour across the United States, there's one feature you'll see a whole lot of: fast food restaurants. But different regions also have their own favorites, like the In-N-Out burger stands that are so well-loved in the southwestern states and up into California or White Castle in the midwest. Some states have their own claim to fast-food fame, like the highly celebrated Whataburger chain sprawling across Texas.
Fox17
You can get $5 off Baskin-Robbins’ adorable snowman ice cream cake
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ll be hosting a holiday party this year, we have...
disneyfoodblog.com
10 NEW Menu Items Coming Soon to One Disney World Hotel
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is so much more than just a beautiful hotel. Home to the largest collection of African art in the world outside of the continent of Africa, Animal Kingdom Lodge also features sweeping views of a private savanna with LIVE safari animals and it’s one of the best hotels in Disney World for food! Disney just revealed some new foods coming soon to a variety of restaurants in Animal Kingdom Lodge, and here’s what we know.
Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies
For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...
Chicken prices are finally falling and it's triggering a resurgence of fast-food chicken sandwich wars
Popeyes, Wingstop, Burger King, and Wendy's all recently added new chicken sandwiches to menus, which executives praised for driving growth.
Comments / 0