Six Chinese officials have been removed from Britain by China, including one of its most senior UK diplomats.The news comes just two months after the violence which took place at its Manchester consulate.The UK had requested that the officials waive their right to diplomatic immunity, so that detectives can question them about the Manchester incident.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he was “disappointed” that none of the six will now face justice.Mr Cleverly said China’s removal of Mr Zheng and five other officials shows just how serious the UK’s response to the incident was."We will continue on the world stage...

11 HOURS AGO