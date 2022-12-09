Read full article on original website
WSLS
Tenacity and penalties, keys to Croatia's deep World Cup run
DOHA – With a population of around 4 million people, the magnitude of Croatia's win against Brazil wasn't lost on the team's coach, Zlatko Dalić. To reach back-to-back World Cup semifinals was “unimaginable,” he said. The runner-up from 2018 is going deep again in Qatar —...
Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight
Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia
Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
Russia Outlines 'Extreme Measure' It Could Take Against NATO Nation
"We had periods of good relations with London—and not only after the First World War and during the Second World War," the Russian ambassador to the U.K. said.
WSLS
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
AL KHOR – American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar...
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
India's defense minister says soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border after Chinese troops encroached into Indian territory
A Dutch startup uses Bitcoin mining to grow tulips in the Netherlands
A Dutch entrepreneur is helping to fight climate change rather unexpectedly – by using cryptocurrency mining to grow tulips!
Peru’s Castillo calls new president a ‘usurper’ as protest death toll reaches seven
Ousted president calls successor Dina Boluarte the ‘snot and slobber of the coup-mongering right’ in a letter written behind bars
