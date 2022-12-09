ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ScreenCrush

‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah

Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
ETOnline.com

Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
GoldDerby

Trevor Noah signs off as ‘The Daily Show’ host with emotional last episode

With tears in his eyes, Trevor Noah said farewell to his studio (and at-home) audience from the 11th Avenue soundstage that’s home to “The Daily Show.” The presenter concluded his stint that began in March 2015, when he was first made successor to Jon Stewart. His announcement to leave the program was a considerable surprise when he made it back in September. He has cited a desire to go back on the road as a standup comic, and to find a better life-work balance. (How he’ll find that from a hotel room after a night at the Hard Rock Sheboygan...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Trevor Noah's Farewell, K-Pop in Space & 'Rush Hour 4'

"Trevor Noah's GoodbyeIt was an emotional farewell for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The comedian hosted his final show on Thursday night after a seven-year run on Comedy Central after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. Through teary eyes, Noah reflected on his time and the path he had taken to the hosting gig. He also paid homage to Black women, saying that they played a pivotal role in the success he's achieved. The Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, and Neal Brenan also stopped by to send Noah off. Toward the end of...
102.5 The Bone

Trevor Noah says goodbye to 'The Daily Show' after seven years

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Thursday after a seven-year run, thanking many people, but mostly his fans. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said. “Then I look...
EW.com

What to Watch this week: Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah

What to watch this week (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11): The new season of Doom Patrol, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the final season of His Dark Materials. All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been so good. But alas, it's time to check out of the resort with this week's season finale. We will finally find out who dies in Sicily — Is it two people? Three? — and who will make it out alive.

