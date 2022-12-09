Read full article on original website
Trevor Noah Explains The 1 Word The Royals Should Avoid After Racism Controversy
A Buckingham Palace aide resigned this week after a British Black charity founder claimed she asked her where she "really" came from.
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years as host, Trevor Noah has officially left "The Daily Show."
Trevor Noah on his final Daily Show: ‘If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women’
Trevor Noah said farewell to the Daily Show after seven years as host on Thursday evening by expressing gratitude both to viewers and to the Black women who shaped him. “I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you,” he told his studio audience. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”
‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah
Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'
Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
Trevor Noah Says Bye To 'Daily Show' In Teary-Eyed Tribute To Black Women
Noah replaced previous host Jon Stewart seven years ago.
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Trevor Noah reminds fans ‘the world is a friendlier place’ than it appears in ‘Daily Show’ farewell
Comedian Trevor Noah has bid adieu to “The Daily Show” after seven years at the helm as host. In his final appearance, Noah thanked his fans and gave a “special shoutout to Black women”, saying, “If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women.”Dec. 9, 2022.
Trevor Noah signs off as ‘The Daily Show’ host with emotional last episode
With tears in his eyes, Trevor Noah said farewell to his studio (and at-home) audience from the 11th Avenue soundstage that’s home to “The Daily Show.” The presenter concluded his stint that began in March 2015, when he was first made successor to Jon Stewart. His announcement to leave the program was a considerable surprise when he made it back in September. He has cited a desire to go back on the road as a standup comic, and to find a better life-work balance. (How he’ll find that from a hotel room after a night at the Hard Rock Sheboygan...
Trevor Noah Gives ‘A Special Shout-Out to Black Women’ On Last Episode of ‘The Daily Show’
Trevor Noah bid farewell to “The Daily Show” audience on Thursday and made sure to give “a special shout-out to Black women” before signing off. Noah, who’s hosted the nightly talk show since 2015, filmed his final episode on Thursday and became emotional while addressing his team, audience, and viewers for the last time.
In Entertainment: Trevor Noah's Farewell, K-Pop in Space & 'Rush Hour 4'
"Trevor Noah's GoodbyeIt was an emotional farewell for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The comedian hosted his final show on Thursday night after a seven-year run on Comedy Central after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. Through teary eyes, Noah reflected on his time and the path he had taken to the hosting gig. He also paid homage to Black women, saying that they played a pivotal role in the success he's achieved. The Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, and Neal Brenan also stopped by to send Noah off. Toward the end of...
Trevor Noah says goodbye to 'The Daily Show' after seven years
(NOTE LANGUAGE) Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Thursday after a seven-year run, thanking many people, but mostly his fans. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said. “Then I look...
What to Watch this week: Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah
What to watch this week (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11): The new season of Doom Patrol, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the final season of His Dark Materials. All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been so good. But alas, it's time to check out of the resort with this week's season finale. We will finally find out who dies in Sicily — Is it two people? Three? — and who will make it out alive.
The Voice: John Legend gushes over Omar Jose Cardona after he belts out Queen song on season finale
Omar Jose Cardona after getting saved last week belted out a Queen song on Monday during the finale of The Voice that left his coach John Legend gushing. A choir of singers wearing white joined Omar on stage during his emotional performance of Somebody To Love and carried him over their heads as he sang some of the song's final notes.
