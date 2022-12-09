ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

wemu.org

Criminal investigations continue after Ann Arbor school threats

Ann Arbor’s school superintendent is promising criminal investigations after Friday’s social media threat at Huron High School. Ann Arbor’s Huron High School went into lockdown Friday morning when threats appeared on Instagram. A Huron High sophomore, whose name we are not using because she is a minor, says she saw the social media post being passed around.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard

On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Hosting LB Committed To Other B1G Program

Michigan is hosting three-star Nebraska LB pledge Hayden Moore for a visit this weekend. Moore, an Aurora, Colorado native, is ranked as the No. 6 player in Colorado. Michigan is also expected to host top 100 recruit and former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman for a visit.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dametrius ‘Meechie’ Walker, beloved Michigan football fan, dies from bone cancer

Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, a die-hard fan of the University of Michigan football team, died Friday after a two-year battle with bone cancer. Walker was a three-sport star at Muskegon High School and had received several offers from Division I programs, including Kentucky and Michigan State, WDIV-TV reported. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Walker excelled as a defensive lineman.
ANN ARBOR, MI
97.5 NOW FM

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
dbusiness.com

Stellantis to Add 400MW of Solar Projects in Michigan with DTE Energy

Stellantis in Auburns Hills and DTE Energy in Detroit today announced a clean energy commitment to add 400 megawatts of new solar projects in Michigan — enough clean energy to power approximately 130,000 homes annually — through DTE’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. The companies state the...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Detroit Opera Names Roberto Kalb Music Director Through 2025-26 Season

Detroit Opera has announced that Roberto Kalb will be its next music director through the end of the 2025-26 season. In this position, Kalb will join Yuval Sharon, Gary L. Wasserman artistic director; and Christine Goerke, associate artistic director, as a member of the company’s artistic leadership under Wayne S. Brown, president and CEO.
DETROIT, MI

