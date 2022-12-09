Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
dbusiness.com
D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation Gifts $50M to U-M Health, Receive Naming Rights
In celebration of one of the largest gifts in the history of University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor, $50 million from philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn, Michigan Medicine will name its new 264-bed, 690,000-square-foot hospital The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion. “Patients and families who...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Detroit’s Avalon International Breads Expands to Royal Oak, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Avalon Corner Café Plans Giant Cookie Cutting in Royal Oak. Detroit-based Avalon International Breads is planning a giant...
wemu.org
Criminal investigations continue after Ann Arbor school threats
Ann Arbor’s school superintendent is promising criminal investigations after Friday’s social media threat at Huron High School. Ann Arbor’s Huron High School went into lockdown Friday morning when threats appeared on Instagram. A Huron High sophomore, whose name we are not using because she is a minor, says she saw the social media post being passed around.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
ecurrent.com
407 Affiliates Sign Open Letter to Change the University of Michigan Mask Policy
A group of 407 faculty, staff, and students at the University of Michigan has sent an open letter to U-M President Santa Ono regarding health and safety concerns in connection to the mask policy. The group is asking to meet with the president to discuss a change to have instructors decide if their students should wear masks in class.
Michigan, MSU hockey reignite rivalry with heated series split
ANN ARBOR – After the clock hit zero at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday night, three separate scrums ensued between Michigan and Michigan State players following a heated weekend series. The two rivals were both ranked heading into the home-and-home series for the first time since 2012, and each...
Namesake for Ypsilanti housing project is ‘up there in heaven smiling’, relatives say
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey struggled to keep Ypsilanti’s Black community in their homes when forces bigger than her threatened to push them out. Decades later, shovels will soon hit the ground on a housing project bearing Dorsey’s name officials hope will give some a first shot at homeownership.
Sparrow Health System joins UM Health to further 'vision of a statewide system'
Leaders from University of Michigan Health and Sparrow Health System spoke on the organizations’ new partnership at a press conference Friday, following a Thursday evening announcement surrounding the deal. The UM Board of Regents approved the agreement at its Dec. 8 meeting after the Sparrow Health System Board of...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
247Sports
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Hosting LB Committed To Other B1G Program
Michigan is hosting three-star Nebraska LB pledge Hayden Moore for a visit this weekend. Moore, an Aurora, Colorado native, is ranked as the No. 6 player in Colorado. Michigan is also expected to host top 100 recruit and former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman for a visit.
Dametrius ‘Meechie’ Walker, beloved Michigan football fan, dies from bone cancer
Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, a die-hard fan of the University of Michigan football team, died Friday after a two-year battle with bone cancer. Walker was a three-sport star at Muskegon High School and had received several offers from Division I programs, including Kentucky and Michigan State, WDIV-TV reported. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Walker excelled as a defensive lineman.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
dbusiness.com
Stellantis to Add 400MW of Solar Projects in Michigan with DTE Energy
Stellantis in Auburns Hills and DTE Energy in Detroit today announced a clean energy commitment to add 400 megawatts of new solar projects in Michigan — enough clean energy to power approximately 130,000 homes annually — through DTE’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. The companies state the...
dbusiness.com
Detroit Opera Names Roberto Kalb Music Director Through 2025-26 Season
Detroit Opera has announced that Roberto Kalb will be its next music director through the end of the 2025-26 season. In this position, Kalb will join Yuval Sharon, Gary L. Wasserman artistic director; and Christine Goerke, associate artistic director, as a member of the company’s artistic leadership under Wayne S. Brown, president and CEO.
Comments / 0