The Notorious B.I.G’s impact continues, as a statue of the late Bad Boy Records emcee has been erected in Brooklyn. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the iconic rapper was immortalized with an art installation entitled “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” near the Brooklyn Bridge on Clumber Corner in downtown Brooklyn.More from VIBE.comMeta Announces 'The Notorious B.I.G. Sky's The Limit: A VR Concert Experience'Funko Pop! Shares Notorious B.I.G 'Born Again' Album FigureFat Joe Reveals Which Two Rappers He'd Bring Back From The Dead The figure is crafted by artist Sherwin Banfield, who used stainless steel, bronze, resin, winter stone, and wood to...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO