River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
bcinterruption.com
Villanova Crushes Boston College Men’s Basketball, 77-56, in the Never Forget Classic
On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College men’s basketball team traveled down to Newark, NJ to face the Villanova Wildcats in the Never Forget Classic. The game was held in cooperation with the Never Forget Fund, supporting educational programs and helping preserve the 9/11 Memorial & Museum as a sacred place of remembrance, reflection, and learning for a new generation. BC wore their newly unveiled Red Bandana basketball jerseys for the game, a tribute to 9/11 hero and BC alum Welles Crowther. Villanova won the contest, 77-56.
Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach
Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
Brooklyn, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Brooklyn, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bedford Academy basketball team will have a game with Sunset Park High School on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00.
Irvington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Irvington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Verona High School basketball team will have a game with Irvington High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS senior receives full scholarship to Vanderbilt Univ.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior John Osajie has received a full scholarship, including all fees, tuition, room, board and books, from Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., thanks to the QuestBridge organization. QuestBridge is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1994 and based in Palo...
Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion
Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
theplaidhorse.com
New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors
The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
Paterson man wounded in Auburn Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Auburn Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 55-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Auburn and Hamilton streets at around 7:25 a.m. Police found the victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to University Hospital in Newark.
N.J. home comes with a gallery, stylish elevator and a secret lair for your pet dragon
The owners of a five-story townhouse for sale in Jersey City assure there isn’t a fire-breathing pet dragon nesting under one of the home’s staircases. But there’s room for one, thanks to one of the numerous renovations James Kafadar and Robinson Holloway have made over the years in their residence at 331 Newark Ave., which is now on the market for $5.25 million.
Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold At Hudson County Deli
There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Dec. 9, Mega Millions lottery that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The prize was worth drawn $10,000. That ticket was purchased at Ottomanelli Liquors & Deli, 422 Monroe St., Hoboken in Hudson County.
FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON?: NY, NJ could get up to 3 inches Sunday
New York City could be getting the first snow of the season on Sunday, though relatively low temperatures might lead to a miserable mix of sleet and rain, according to forecasters.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
A 9-Foot Tall Statue of Hip-Hop Legend Biggie Smalls Raised In Downtown Brooklyn
Biggie Smalls, a late hip-hop legend, visited Brooklyn on Friday in the shape of a 9-foot statue. The Notorious B.I.G. is still, as he would say, "spreading love, it's the Brooklyn way," years after his very early death in 1997. This time, it takes the shape of a dynamic statue.
The Notorious B.I.G’s Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge Statue
The Notorious B.I.G’s impact continues, as a statue of the late Bad Boy Records emcee has been erected in Brooklyn. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the iconic rapper was immortalized with an art installation entitled “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” near the Brooklyn Bridge on Clumber Corner in downtown Brooklyn.More from VIBE.comMeta Announces 'The Notorious B.I.G. Sky's The Limit: A VR Concert Experience'Funko Pop! Shares Notorious B.I.G 'Born Again' Album FigureFat Joe Reveals Which Two Rappers He'd Bring Back From The Dead The figure is crafted by artist Sherwin Banfield, who used stainless steel, bronze, resin, winter stone, and wood to...
Kokomo serves up Jamaican delights in Williamsburg
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kokomo, a Jamaican eatery in Williamsburg, features Caribbean favorites like spicy lamb chops, vegan bowls, and plantain cups. Watch PIX11’s Kristin Cole’s full report in the video player.
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
Will micro apartments become the next big thing in Jersey City?
Her bedroom is also her living room. And dining room. And her refrigerator is just a few feet away. But the 200-and-something-square-foot Nest Micro Apartments unit works just fine for Emily Perry, who has been at the Jersey City building for a year and just renewed her lease for another 12 months.
Paterson man hurt in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Saturday night. The victim, 22-year-old, was in the area of East 18th Street and 12th Avenue at around 6:12 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for...
Single East Orange Mom Dies After Weekend Hit-Run Crash In Irvington
A single mom from East Orange died four days after being struck with another woman by a hit-and-run vehicle in Irvington, as reported by RLS Media. Shauntice Paynes, 26, and the other victim were found on the ground after having been struck at Springfield and Clinton avenues around 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the outlet said citing police.
NYC weather: Monster storm could produce heavy snow, tornadoes as it crosses U.S. — when might it hit us?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A monster storm currently developing on the West Coast could make its way to Staten Island late next week. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding before moving eastward with potential blizzard conditions and even tornadoes, according to CNN reported.
