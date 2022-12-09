ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

bcinterruption.com

Villanova Crushes Boston College Men’s Basketball, 77-56, in the Never Forget Classic

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College men’s basketball team traveled down to Newark, NJ to face the Villanova Wildcats in the Never Forget Classic. The game was held in cooperation with the Never Forget Fund, supporting educational programs and helping preserve the 9/11 Memorial & Museum as a sacred place of remembrance, reflection, and learning for a new generation. BC wore their newly unveiled Red Bandana basketball jerseys for the game, a tribute to 9/11 hero and BC alum Welles Crowther. Villanova won the contest, 77-56.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach

Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Brooklyn, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bedford Academy basketball team will have a game with Sunset Park High School on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00.
BROOKLYN, NY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Irvington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Verona High School basketball team will have a game with Irvington High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS senior receives full scholarship to Vanderbilt Univ.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior John Osajie has received a full scholarship, including all fees, tuition, room, board and books, from Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., thanks to the QuestBridge organization. QuestBridge is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1994 and based in Palo...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion

Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
NEWARK, NJ
theplaidhorse.com

New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors

The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Auburn Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Auburn Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 55-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Auburn and Hamilton streets at around 7:25 a.m. Police found the victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to University Hospital in Newark.
PATERSON, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. home comes with a gallery, stylish elevator and a secret lair for your pet dragon

The owners of a five-story townhouse for sale in Jersey City assure there isn’t a fire-breathing pet dragon nesting under one of the home’s staircases. But there’s room for one, thanks to one of the numerous renovations James Kafadar and Robinson Holloway have made over the years in their residence at 331 Newark Ave., which is now on the market for $5.25 million.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G’s Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge Statue

The Notorious B.I.G’s impact continues, as a statue of the late Bad Boy Records emcee has been erected in Brooklyn. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the iconic rapper was immortalized with an art installation entitled “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” near the Brooklyn Bridge on Clumber Corner in downtown Brooklyn.More from VIBE.comMeta Announces 'The Notorious B.I.G. Sky's The Limit: A VR Concert Experience'Funko Pop! Shares Notorious B.I.G 'Born Again' Album FigureFat Joe Reveals Which Two Rappers He'd Bring Back From The Dead The figure is crafted by artist Sherwin Banfield, who used stainless steel, bronze, resin, winter stone, and wood to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Saturday night. The victim, 22-year-old, was in the area of East 18th Street and 12th Avenue at around 6:12 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for...
PATERSON, NJ

