A day of food, music and friendly competition in Coachella, thanks to a valley nonprofit

Alianza Coachella Valley, a nonprofit for valley youth, is bringing back its kermés event, featuring fun activities and a scholarship contest, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The kermés will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Coachella Library and the valley community is welcome.

A kermés, in Spanish, typically implies a gathering with food, music, games and contests — and Alianza's event will not fall short on any of that. Those who attend can expect free Mexican sweet bread, tamales (while supplies last), raffles and a live performance from local band The Sol Suns.

Taking center stage will be the Soapbox Speech Competition, in which seven local high school students, ranging from ages 14 to 18, will compete by giving speeches on current issues that are significant to them and their communities.

"These speeches are on topics that they chose," said Karina Andalon, youth coordinator at Alianza. "They're topics related to the community, so some of the students are talking about infrastructure, they're talking about getting more courses in their schools ... others are talking about mental health, so it really depends and ranges on the students' experiences."

In its invitation, Alianza said the event is part of its mission to transform the valley's socio-economic conditions by helping young residents develop leadership skills and advocate for their communities.

Andalon said that most Soapbox Speech contestants are Coachella Valley Unified School District high schoolers and one student attends Palm Desert High, part of the Desert Sands Unified School District.

Though the nonprofit is based in the city of Coachella, Andalon stressed that any teen who lives in the valley can participate in Alianza.

A panel of judges on Saturday will decide on three winners in the Soapbox Speech Competition, and the stakes for this years' scholarships are higher than they've been in past years. First place will earn a $1,000 scholarship, second place $700 and third place $500.

Andalon said that thanks to recent donors, Alianza is able to offer scholarships with a higher value.

"If anyone wants to donate, we obviously always welcome that because the donations will go towards bettering our programs and getting more resources for our students, to then better their communities," Andalon said, adding that volunteers at Alianza are also a big help.

Those who wish to learn more about the nonprofit can visit AlianzaCV.org.

Andalon, 19, herself placed third in the last kermés hosted by Alianza in 2019. In her speech, she addressed the stress she and her peers felt as they worked to succeed in high school and move on to college.

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley. Reach her at eliana.perez@thedesertsun.com or on Twitter @ElianaPress.