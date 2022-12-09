ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

A day of food, music and friendly competition in Coachella, thanks to a valley nonprofit

By Eliana Perez, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEHXY_0jdD67St00

Alianza Coachella Valley, a nonprofit for valley youth, is bringing back its kermés event, featuring fun activities and a scholarship contest, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The kermés will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Coachella Library and the valley community is welcome.

A kermés, in Spanish, typically implies a gathering with food, music, games and contests — and Alianza's event will not fall short on any of that. Those who attend can expect free Mexican sweet bread, tamales (while supplies last), raffles and a live performance from local band The Sol Suns.

Taking center stage will be the Soapbox Speech Competition, in which seven local high school students, ranging from ages 14 to 18, will compete by giving speeches on current issues that are significant to them and their communities.

"These speeches are on topics that they chose," said Karina Andalon, youth coordinator at Alianza. "They're topics related to the community, so some of the students are talking about infrastructure, they're talking about getting more courses in their schools ... others are talking about mental health, so it really depends and ranges on the students' experiences."

In its invitation, Alianza said the event is part of its mission to transform the valley's socio-economic conditions by helping young residents develop leadership skills and advocate for their communities.

Andalon said that most Soapbox Speech contestants are Coachella Valley Unified School District high schoolers and one student attends Palm Desert High, part of the Desert Sands Unified School District.

Though the nonprofit is based in the city of Coachella, Andalon stressed that any teen who lives in the valley can participate in Alianza.

A panel of judges on Saturday will decide on three winners in the Soapbox Speech Competition, and the stakes for this years' scholarships are higher than they've been in past years. First place will earn a $1,000 scholarship, second place $700 and third place $500.

Andalon said that thanks to recent donors, Alianza is able to offer scholarships with a higher value.

"If anyone wants to donate, we obviously always welcome that because the donations will go towards bettering our programs and getting more resources for our students, to then better their communities," Andalon said, adding that volunteers at Alianza are also a big help.

Those who wish to learn more about the nonprofit can visit AlianzaCV.org.

Andalon, 19, herself placed third in the last kermés hosted by Alianza in 2019. In her speech, she addressed the stress she and her peers felt as they worked to succeed in high school and move on to college.

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley. Reach her at eliana.perez@thedesertsun.com or on Twitter @ElianaPress.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Inland Empire Kids Given 2 Xmas Options: Gift or Donation. See What They Chose

An Inland Empire resident is switching things up for this holiday season. The woman, who only wants to be identified as “Aunt Karry,” typically showers her four nieces and nephews with gifts every Christmas. But this year, she offered them options: "You can get a gift of your choice or cash/gift cards or I can donate the money I would spend on your Christmas presents to animal shelters.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival

Community members celebrated the Holiday Parade of Lights and Holiday Festival in Desert Hot Springs. Many community members came to celebrate the holidays with friends and family. Rebecca Murillo participated in the parade and was eager to get her classmates involved in it too. "This is very special to me because all the members from The post City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Parishioners Trek 32 Miles for “Our Lady of Guadalupe”

On December 12th Mexican Catholics in the Coachella Valley honor Our Lady of Guadalupe by traveling 32 miles across the valley. At Dawn, around 6 a.m. the pilgrimage starts in Palm Springs at Our Lady of Solitude Church. The hours-long journey ends after dusk in Coachella at Our Lady of Solitude Church.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion

thelivingdesertVerified The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook. The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10. At The post The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

Joshua Tree homeowner comes back from vacation to locks changed, property stolen

A month of travels ended in a nightmare for one Joshua Tree homeowner when they returned home to find that an intruder had changed their locks and was inside their house. On Thursday (December 8), the owner of a home in the 61900 block of Oleander Dr in Joshua Tree returned home from several weeks of traveling to discover evidence that a person was inside their house and that the locks on the front door had been changed to match a different key. The homeowner returned to their car and dialed 911. The homeowner told Sheriff’s Deputies that they eventually heard the intruder leave through the backyard. After entering the house, the homeowner reported to deputies that more than $3200 worth of property had been stolen, possibly by the same intruder. Deputies have not yet identified any suspects in this incident.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs MICHELIN Restaurant Guide

In 1889, Andre and Edouard Michelin founded their tire company. In order to help motorist develop their trips, they produced a small guide filled with handy information for travelers. Among other things, it included a listing of places to eat or take shelter for the night. From there, a brand new MICHELIN Guide was launched in 1920.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Review: CVRep’s ‘Fun Home’ will take your breath away as cast executes all the right moves

One of the great things about buying season tickets is, you don’t always know what you’ll get. “Fun Home,” the latest Coachella Valley Repertory production, comes to Cathedral City with a dazzling resume. It began life as a popular and critically-acclaimed graphic memoir by comic strip creator Alison Bechdel. It was adapted into an off-Broadway musical that became a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It moved to Broadway and won the Tony for Best Musical. The soundtrack got nominated for a Grammy. Critics raved.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Living without heating and cooling — a risky situation corrected

ORANGE, Calif. — Climate change is making it more dangerous to live in Southern California. Many homes are simply not prepared. There was a record-breaking heat wave this summer that pushed the state’s power grid to the limit. This winter the state is experiencing chilly nights and mornings. Certain homes were not built with these new highs and lows in mind and making the adequate preparations can be expensive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Testimony continues Monday in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

Testimony in the Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial continued Monday for Jose Larin Garcia with a senior criminalist from the California Dept. of Justice on the stand. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. DNA expert Chad Eyerly The post Testimony continues Monday in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community

A man was found dead in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. Deputies were originally called to the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a missing person, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County The post Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
menifee247.com

Liberty High School student dies, four injured in crash

Story has been updated with additional information. Authorities said Monday that the victims in a solo vehicle crash Sunday night in Menifee are students at Liberty High School. One student died in the collision and four others were injured. Liberty High principal Erika Tejeda made the announcement in a Facebook...
MENIFEE, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy