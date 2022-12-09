ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

7 middle infield options for the Red Sox to replace Xander Bogaerts

There are a few intriguing possibilities. The Red Sox lost their longest-tenured player earlier this week and have no clear option to replace him. Xander Bogaerts, who spent 10 seasons in Boston after getting called up in 2010, signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres that’s reportedly worth $280 million.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Bloom committed to helping Red Sox win: 'I don't care how much shit I take'

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom won't let his tenure with the team be defined by the departures of star players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. "If I ever put that ahead of the organization, I'm not doing my job," Bloom said, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "There are, in any of these jobs, decisions that make everybody happy, and some decisions that are tougher and are going to be unpleasant. You can't run from those. Especially the nature of this job. It doesn't mean I've gotten everything right or will get everything right.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Over the Monster

So, The Red Sox Need A Shortstop

There is still plenty to say about Xander Bogaerts’ departure, and we are saying it. But, it’s also time to turn to the future. The Boston Red Sox do not currently have a shortstop and, being one of the nine positions on the field, that’s a problem.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Coach Slams Team After Botched Negotiations With Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing offseason, to say the least. Boston entered the offseason by saying without a doubt that the team's top priority was re-signing four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts. That didn't happen. The longtime Boston shortstop inked an 11-year, $285 million deal to sign with the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: A's trade Murphy to Braves as part of three-team swap

For the second time this year, the Athletics and Atlanta Braves have made a significant trade. The A’s traded coveted catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday. The A's reportedly landed right-handed pitching prospects...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

How Jake DeBrusk felt about scoring game-winner vs. Cassidy, Vegas

The Boston Bruins earned some fitting retribution Sunday night in Las Vegas. After the Golden Knights beat the Bruins 4-3 last Monday in Bruce Cassidy's first game against Boston since the team fired him this offseason, the B's returned the favor Sunday with a 3-1 win on Vegas' home ice.
BOSTON, MA

