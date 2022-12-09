Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Red Sox rumors: Boston on verge of losing another fan-favorite free agent
With Xander Bogaerts gone, Rafael Devers is officially the only player left from the Red Sox starting lineup of the deciding game of the 2018 World Series. And if the Sox don’t re-sign Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale will be the only member of that championship season’s starting rotation.
7 middle infield options for the Red Sox to replace Xander Bogaerts
There are a few intriguing possibilities. The Red Sox lost their longest-tenured player earlier this week and have no clear option to replace him. Xander Bogaerts, who spent 10 seasons in Boston after getting called up in 2010, signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres that’s reportedly worth $280 million.
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay
A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Red Sox Interested In Japanese Star With 101 MPH Fastball To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox lost out on the top Japanese pitcher on the market, but could still pursue a flamethrower from the NPB with genuine upside.
Bloom committed to helping Red Sox win: 'I don't care how much shit I take'
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom won't let his tenure with the team be defined by the departures of star players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. "If I ever put that ahead of the organization, I'm not doing my job," Bloom said, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "There are, in any of these jobs, decisions that make everybody happy, and some decisions that are tougher and are going to be unpleasant. You can't run from those. Especially the nature of this job. It doesn't mean I've gotten everything right or will get everything right.
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
So, The Red Sox Need A Shortstop
There is still plenty to say about Xander Bogaerts’ departure, and we are saying it. But, it’s also time to turn to the future. The Boston Red Sox do not currently have a shortstop and, being one of the nine positions on the field, that’s a problem.
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
Former Red Sox Coach Slams Team After Botched Negotiations With Xander Bogaerts
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing offseason, to say the least. Boston entered the offseason by saying without a doubt that the team's top priority was re-signing four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts. That didn't happen. The longtime Boston shortstop inked an 11-year, $285 million deal to sign with the San Diego Padres.
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
Who will be playing infield for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. After the loss of four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts, this is now the biggest question swirling around the team as they attempt to put together a competitive roster heading into next season. There are plenty of routes the Red...
Report: A's trade Murphy to Braves as part of three-team swap
For the second time this year, the Athletics and Atlanta Braves have made a significant trade. The A’s traded coveted catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday. The A's reportedly landed right-handed pitching prospects...
How Jake DeBrusk felt about scoring game-winner vs. Cassidy, Vegas
The Boston Bruins earned some fitting retribution Sunday night in Las Vegas. After the Golden Knights beat the Bruins 4-3 last Monday in Bruce Cassidy's first game against Boston since the team fired him this offseason, the B's returned the favor Sunday with a 3-1 win on Vegas' home ice.
