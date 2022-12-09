ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee woman charged in federal PPP loan fraud scheme

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dmu7c_0jdD60Ho00

A Tallahassee woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly receiving at least $35,000 in federal business-assistance loans through fraudulent tax documents and applications.

Takira Watson, 25, faces one charge of organized scheme to defraud, which is a second-degree felony. She was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on $2,500 bond.

The investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement began after information on Watson’s application for a pair of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans didn’t match those she had filed with the state for her business, according to an FDLE news release.

'Secret police' or a right to anonymity? Florida Supreme Court to decide future of Marsy's Law

'Am I not a person?' Florida Supreme Court ponders police anonymity under Marsy's Law

The federal PPP program was created to assist small business owners who were in business prior to 2020 that suffered financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Watson's PPP loan application said she opened Good Line Credit Service LLC in 2019, records show the actual registration date was November 2020, just four days before she filed for the first PPP loan, according to a news release.

After Watson received and deposited her first loan into her personal bank account, she applied and received an additional PPP loan based on a fraudulent tax document, FDLE says.

She received a total of $35,833 in federal funds through her fraudulent applications, according to FDLE. Both of Watson’s PPP loans were forgiven by the program prior to the discovery of fraud.

The State Attorney’s Office in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida will be prosecute the case.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Rebekah Jones signs plea deal admitting guilt in DOH computer crime case

Rebekah Jones signed a plea deal last week admitting guilt and agreeing to pay $20,000 in a pending criminal case in which she was charged with accessing a state computer system without authorization. Prosecutors filed a deferred prosecution agreement in Leon County Circuit Court on Friday that was signed by...
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission to Address City Walk Request

On December 14th, the Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to address the recommended approval of a transitional residential facility on Mahan Drive. Previously, a State of Florida, Division of Administrative Hearings, Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) issued a recommended order concerning City Walk’s application for the facility located at 1709 Mahan Drive. […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
LEON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta names Employee of the Month

VALDOSTA – Leroy Paulo was honored as the Employee of the Month at the November City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta’s Mayor Scott James Matheson and Director of Utilities Brad Eyre honored Leroy Paulo as Employee of the Month at the November City Council meeting. Paulo received a framed certificate, a check, and his name on a plaque in City Hall.
VALDOSTA, GA
fox13news.com

Missing Florida teen from Taylor County found safe, officials say

PERRY, Fla. - Within two hours of issuing a statewide alert for a missing Florida teen, officials say she was found safe. Law enforcement officials were searching for a 14-year-old girl who may have been traveling with an 82-year-old woman. The Missing Child Alert was issued around 3:50 a.m. Monday but ended around 5:40 a.m.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 12/08/22: School Shooting Hoaxes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In schools across Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia there have been multiple cases of what authorities call “swatting,” calling police with an active shooter warning that turns out to be a hoax. In the past several weeks there have been a dozen such hoaxes...
VALDOSTA, GA
niceville.com

Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Both teenagers were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.
VALDOSTA, GA
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy