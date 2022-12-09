15-year-old mother missing for nearly a week found safe, DeKalb police say

DeKalb police say a 15-year-old mother has been found safe after disappearing last Saturday.

Authorities confirmed to WSB that Junia Mayfield was found in Clayton County.

Mayfield and her 1-year-old daughter, Amoni, were last seen leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. Police said late Monday night that Amoni was found safe, but Mayfield was still missing.

Her mother told WSB she had received “bizarre and disturbing” text messages after her daughter disappeared.

WSB′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the 15-year-old’s mother, Keisha Mayfield, in DeKalb County where the two were last seen.

Mayfield and her daughter were staying at her mother’s home on Lark Lane. Mayfield’s mother has been searching for her daughter and granddaughter for four days.

“I went to sleep and when I woke up, she was gone — so I haven’t seen her since then. She did take her baby with her, which is my granddaughter — I haven’t seen either one of them, heard from them, spoke to them or anything,” said Mayfield.

DeKalb police have not confirmed where exactly Mayfield was found or who she was with.

©2022 Cox Media Group