ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

15-year-old mother missing for nearly a week found safe, DeKalb police say

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoFUE_0jdD5tPn00

DeKalb police say a 15-year-old mother has been found safe after disappearing last Saturday.

Authorities confirmed to WSB that Junia Mayfield was found in Clayton County.

Mayfield and her 1-year-old daughter, Amoni, were last seen leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. Police said late Monday night that Amoni was found safe, but Mayfield was still missing.

Her mother told WSB she had received “bizarre and disturbing” text messages after her daughter disappeared.

WSB′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the 15-year-old’s mother, Keisha Mayfield, in DeKalb County where the two were last seen.

Mayfield and her daughter were staying at her mother’s home on Lark Lane. Mayfield’s mother has been searching for her daughter and granddaughter for four days.

“I went to sleep and when I woke up, she was gone — so I haven’t seen her since then. She did take her baby with her, which is my granddaughter — I haven’t seen either one of them, heard from them, spoke to them or anything,” said Mayfield.

DeKalb police have not confirmed where exactly Mayfield was found or who she was with.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed woman to death in hergarage in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her garage over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles, 77, was found dead in her garage in a gated community Saturday in Atlanta, according to WSB-TV. Police believe Bowles was in her house at 11:30 a.m. when Antonio Brown, 23, allegedly broke in and tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS2350.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Spalding County deputies searching for missing teenager

A 14-year-old teenager is missing and Spalding County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating her, Sheriff Darrell Dix said. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson is 5-foot-7 feet tall with brown hair and green eyes. According to officials, she was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area, however,...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Homeless woman injured in vacant house fire in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire took over a vacant house believed to be occupied by a homeless woman in DeKalb County. It happened Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m. Firefighters rushed to a smoky scene on Miriam Lane right off Lynda Place.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Missing in Georgia | Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman. According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a […] The post UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Information sought on man missing since Nov. 25

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a man who went missing Nov. 25. According to the CPD, Jerry Lenard Cobb, 70, was last seen by family in the Puckett Street area of Covington in the Nelson Heights neighborhood.
COVINGTON, GA
11Alive

Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
111K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy