ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Brophy Prep, St. Mary's fall to out-of-state teams in Hoophall West showcase

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Phoenix Brophy Prep got great efforts from its Big 2 of Arman Madi and Braeden Speed, but needed more help in a 72-61 loss Thursday night to California school Notre Dame on the second day of the Hoophall West basketball showcase at Scottsdale Chaparral.

Brophy felt the loss of senior guard Connor Fitzgerald, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Friday in an overtime loss to Goodyear Millennium. Fitzgerald started 12 games for the Broncos last season. With Madi and Speed, he was the only other player leftover from last year's state semifinalist team that was part of that rotation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9s6K_0jdD5reL00

Madi had 28 points on 7 of 19 shooting, and 10 of 11 free throws. Speed made 5 of 9 shots and had 13 points and five assists, two steals and no turnovers.

"We dug ourselves a hole in the first half, and that left us playing from behind most of the game," Coach Matt Hooten said. "I thought in the second half we played with a lot more energy, and as a result we were able to close to six about halfway through the fourth quarter."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT9zI_0jdD5reL00

Brophy Prep (2-1) made just 2 of 11 shots in the second quarter and fell into a 37-22 halftime hole.

The Broncos made 14 of 30 shots in the second half. They had 32 rebounds, four more than Notre Dame, which was led by Dusty Stromer's 28 points. He made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Caleb Foster had 17 points and Angelino Mark added 15 for Notre Dame, which shot 52% from the field and knocked down 14 of 29 3-pointers.

Phoenix St. Mary's, another Arizona Republic Top 10 Open Division team, fell to South Carolina's Gray Collegiate 71-61. Junior point guard Styles Phipps had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Knights, but he was only 1 of 8 on his 3-point tries and made only 5 of 14 free throws and committed six turnovers. He had four steals and four assists.

The Knights (1-2) shot 33% in the game and made 7 of 28 3-pointers. Guard Kenny White added 14 points and sophomore forward Caspian Jones 11 points.

St. Mary's turned the ball over 17 times.

Gray Collegiate was led by Montraivis White's 28 points and Ellis Graham's 15 rebounds and six blocked shots.

In the other game, Duncanville, the top-rated team in Texas, defeated Cardinal Hayes out of the Bronx, New York, 69-58, as forward Ron Holland had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Cardinal Hayes was led by Ian Jackson's 23 points on 9 of 19 shooting, 4 of 8 3-pointers.

Host Chaparral played the first of four games Thursday, losing to Rancho Christian out of Temecula, California, 80-48, falling into a 46-23 halftime hole.

Kevin Patton Jr., who starred at Maricopa last year, led Rancho Christian with 16 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Patton made 8 of 12 shots.

Sean Akin scored 14 points to lead Chaparral, which shot 31.5% in the game and made 9 of 24 3-pointers. Akin made 4 of 5 from behind the arc.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brophy Prep, St. Mary's fall to out-of-state teams in Hoophall West showcase

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Former USC WR Jake Smith joins ASU football incoming transfers

The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Basha holds off Saguaro to win Open Division state championship

Basha needed one last stop to secure the Open Division championship against Saguaro Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium. But the Sabercats were driving with less than a minute remaining and just a one-score deficit. It was similar to the way Saguaro beat Liberty in the semifinals, one last drive followed by a touchdown and successful two-point attempt to reach the final.
CHANDLER, AZ
sports360az.com

Jacob Conover Goes In-Depth on Transfer to ASU

Former Chandler and BYU quarterback Jacob Conover is one of many former Arizona prep stars to return to Arizona State. Conover tallied over 10,000 passing yards and 102 touchdowns in three state championship seasons before serving on a LDS mission and going to BYU. The quarterback now returns to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

2024 NCAA Final Four logo a nod to Arizona

The NCAA and the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee on Tuesday unveiled the 2024 Final Four logo for men’s basketball. The release marked a launch of the planning for the Valley’s second hosting of the Final Four. “We’re excited to launch 2024 Men’s Final Four preparations,” Phoenix Local Organizing...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasports.com

Saint Mary’s beats No. 22 San Diego State at Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 17 and Saint Mary’s knocked off No. 22 San Diego State 68-61 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday. Two of the nation’s best defensive teams got offensive early at the home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns before the Gaels (8-3) tightened up to take a nine-point second-half lead.
SAN DIEGO, CA
East Valley Tribune

Highland beats Pinnacle for second straight 6A championship

Highland coaches made it their mission to refocus their players and get back to their brand of football Saturday when they faced a 26-14 deficit to Pinnacle in the 6A Conference championship game. The Hawks still had plenty of time, about 8 minutes total on the clock. They just had...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Dillingham contract details revealed

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham will make $3.85 million in base compensation in his first year with annual increases of $100,000 for the duration of the five-year agreement, according to details of the contract publicly released ahead of an Arizona Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday. Dillingham's starting salary is...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views

10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks as the 36th best city in America

This year at Clever Real Estate, we published 22 city-focused studies across a variety of subjects ranging from the best cities for coffee and weed to the most expensive cities based. We analyzed data from the 50 most-populous metros in the U.S. and found that, overall, Phoenix is the 36th-best city in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Terravita Golf & Country Club’s Golf Course Reopens After $8.5 Million Renovation

Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale has reopened its golf course to member play following an $8.5 million renovation and enhancement project. Led by golf course architect Phil Smith, the seven-month renovation project improved the course’s playability with new turf and designs, as well as made maintaining the course’s favorable landscape more efficient.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
proclaimerscv.com

Man in Arizona Was Fatally Shot After He Dropping Off A Birthday Gift For His Daughter

A man in Arizona was shot multiple times and was hit in the head just moments after he dropped off a gift for her daughter’s birthday. Police authorities confirmed that an Arizona man was fatally shot and killed just moments after he dropped his gift for her daughter’s birthday. An investigation was immediately conducted after the incident. However, they did not name the victim.
CHANDLER, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy