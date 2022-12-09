ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Walsh will replace Greg Landsman on Cincinnati City Council

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
Seth Walsh has been selected to fill Greg Landsman's vacated seat on Cincinnati's City Council, Councilmember Reggie Harris announced Friday.

Walsh is filling the seat after Congressman-elect Greg Landsman beat incumbent Steve Chabot in the November election. More than 40 people applied to replace Landsman.

Walsh is the current executive director of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation. In Walsh's time with the corporation, Harris said he widely contributed to producing and preserving housing in College Hill, including more than 100 units of affordable housing.

"Cincinnati, as well as the nation, is facing an unprecedented housing crisis," Harris said. "We are fortunate to have someone like Seth to step into this seat whose work in College Hill has become the model for community-driven affordable housing creation and neighborhood revitalization without displacement."

Harris said Community Development Corporations (CDCs) are one of the most important tools to growing Cincinnati equitably, and Walsh will be an asset to the work the council is prioritizing.

"Seth has walked the walk, leading one of the most successful CDCs in the city," Harris said.

Walsh said he's incredibly honored to be selected to the seat and to serve the city.

"There is so much talent on the current council and I look forward to collaborating with them to help shape the future of Cincinnati," Walsh said.

He also acknowledged the big shoes he'll be filling in Landsman's absence.

Walsh will be sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 19.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

