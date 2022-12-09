ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liam Coen returning to Kentucky as offensive coordinator

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky reportedly found its new offensive coordinator in an old offensive coordinator.

According to a report from Chris Mortensen, a senior NFL insider for ESPN, Liam Coen will be the Wildcats' new offensive coordinator. Coen served in that role during Kentucky's 2021 season before leaving for the same position with the Los Angeles Rams.

He would replace the man who replaced him in Lexington, Rich Scangarello, who was fired Nov. 29.

During Coen's one-year run as OC, Kentucky averaged 32.2 points and 424.1 yards per game — more than 10 points and nearly 90 yards better than what the Wildcats managed this season (22.1 ppg and 336.3 ypg) as the SEC's most anemic offense.

This story will be updated.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

