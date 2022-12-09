ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPCA pets for adoption: 2 dogs that'll make great companions. 2 cats itching for affection

By Provided to The Ledger
 3 days ago
Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.

Tarzan

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 73 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Black Mouth Cur/Mix – Tan/Black

Orphaned Since: August 2022

Adoption Fee: $150

Tarzan says he’s been a good dog this year and would like a forever home. He behaves himself when taking walks and obeys all his basic commands. Oh, there was that fence climbing incident, ok, maybe a few. He’s easygoing and is a great doggie date companion.

Talon

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 54 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Catahoula Leopard – Blue/Black

Orphaned Since: October 2022

Adoption Fee: $150

This sweet girl named Talon is smart and knows her basic commands. She’s housetrained and walks well on a leash. She doesn’t get along with all dogs, but that shouldn’t put her on the naughty list, right? She is an amazing cuddler who can’t wait to snuggle with you.

Sweetie

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 7 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Grey

Orphaned Since: November 2022

Adoption Fee: $50

Sweetie came from a home where her owner was ill and unable to give her very much attention other than feeding her. As a result, she’s extremely shy. She adores being petted and will need an understanding family willing to give her all the time she needs to feel safe. It will be amazing to watch this shy girl blossom into the cat she was always meant to be.

Betty

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years old

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown

Orphaned Since: July 2022

Adoption Fee: $100

Betty is a chill girl who loves to make sure that everyone around her is clean. She will lovingly lick your hand for as long as you can stand it. She has the cheekbones of a super model and is quite photogenic. She’s a lap cat who gets along fine with everyone – people and cats included. Betty is available for adoption at the Orlando Cat Café, where she tends to spend her time up as high as possible so she can judge everyone equally. Make a reservation to meet her at www.orlandocatcafe.com.

