Coleman, TX

Cash reward: Coleman PD searches for burglary suspect near airport

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlMKQ_0jdD5dXP00

COLEMAN, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Coleman Police Department (CPD) is asking for help from the public, and offering a cash reward, in finding a suspect responsible for the theft of about $10,000 worth of tools stolen from the City Light Distribution Yard storage facility.

In a press release from CPD, it was sometime between 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 5 and 7:00 a.m. the next day that a suspect or suspects burglarized the office and storage facility at the City Light Distribution Yard near the Municipal Airport.

Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Robbery arrested in Abilene

Around $10,000 worth of ‘various tools’ were stolen, including specialty Milwaukee brand tools, along with other items like duffle bags and gloves. These stolen goods are used to work on powerlines for the City of Coleman, CPD explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1cvV_0jdD5dXP00
Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers

The police department is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect. Call CPD at (325) 625-4114, Ext. 202 to speak with the managing detective. You can also call Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers at (325) 646-1982. You can report anonymously. A cash reward is being offered, but CPD did not specify the amount.

