ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Man made millions off pesticides he claimed could kill COVID - but they didn’t, feds say

By Brendan Rascius
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZL4Jv_0jdD5Y4e00

A businessman sold pesticides he falsely claimed could kill the COVID-19 virus, capitalizing off his customers’ fear during the pandemic and earning him millions, federal officials said. He’s now been sentenced to five years in prison.

Paul Andrecola, 63, ran two New Jersey-based companies that manufactured disinfectant products using the brand name “GCLEAN,” according to a Dec. 8 news release from the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.

None of the GCLEAN products were approved by the EPA as being effective against the coronavirus, according to officials. None of the products were even registered with the EPA in any capacity.

An attorney for Andrecola could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Around March 2020, Andrecola put another company’s EPA registration numbers on his own products and then promoted them as being EPA-approved to eliminate COVID-19, according to officials. Investigators say he produced “numerous” fake documents to bolster his claim.

In a video posted to YouTube last year, Andrecola introduced himself as the “inventor and producer of the GCLEAN line” before plugging the various products. He stated, “One of the first products we’re going to show you is — because of this pandemic situation that we’re in — is our GCLEAN sanitizer line. It is a premium product.”

Between 2021 and 2021, Andrecola earned more than $2.7 million from the sale of his falsely marketed GCLEAN products, officials said. A school district in Wisconsin, a medical clinic in Georgia and a police department in Delaware were among his hundreds of customers across the country.

Andrecola pleaded guilty earlier this year to multiple charges, including wire fraud and presenting false claims to the United States, according to officials. He was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 8 and has been ordered to forfeit all of his proceeds related to the illegally marketed products.

“Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for perpetrating the largest pandemic fraud case related to the sale of unregistered pesticides charged nationwide,” Special Agent in Charge Tyler Amon of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in New Jersey stated in the release.

Americans lost over half a billion dollars to COVID-related fraud during the beginning of the pandemic, according to CNBC.

‘Rare’ ancient bullet — with ‘magic inscription’ — uncovered in Israel, experts say

QAnon-inspired coup attempt in Germany was led by a prince, officials say. Who is he?

64-year-old school district worker dies in crash with school bus, SC officials say

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Feds raid home of an Area 51 enthusiast who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base in Nevada: Claims he and his girlfriend were 'detained and treated in the most disrespectful way' by 20 agents

Agents from the FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations raided the homes of the operator of one of the world's most popular Area 51 websites. The raid on two properties owned by Joreg Arnu took place on November 3. One home is in the tiny Nevada town of Rachel and the other is in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NOLA.com

Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison

A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
METAIRIE, LA
The Independent

‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp

Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
BRYAN, TX
RadarOnline

Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories

Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants

The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
WASHINGTON STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy