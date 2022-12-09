Read full article on original website
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
NBC Washington
‘Rare Talent': DMV Native Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy, 1st for the DC Area
Caleb Williams, who starred as a quarterback at Gonzaga College High School, became the first player from the DMV to win the Heisman Trophy after his 2022 season as the University of Southern California quarterback. “Thank you to my brotherhood of Gonzaga College High School,” Williams said during his acceptance...
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Climbs Again Ahead of Ranked Matchups
The Bruins moved up to No. 16 with No. 20 Maryland and No. 13 Kentucky next up on the nonconference slate.
USC football: 4 players Trojans must target in transfer portal
As the Trojans look at the available talent in the college football transfer portal, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, like last year, is open for business on all accounts. The portal is already brimming with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Trojans shouldn’t snag a few of these players to bolster their roster and build on their successful 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom USC football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
247Sports
USC football adds Arizona State transfer punter, All-Pac-12 selection Eddie Czaplicki
USC football picked up its first NCAA Transfer Portal pickup of the portal window in All-Pac-12 Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki on Saturday. It was a quick turnaround for Czaplicki, who entered the portal on Dec. 7. Czaplicki won the starting job as a true freshman and averaged 43.4 yards...
Princeton Punter Will Powers Announces Commitment to UCLA Football
The All-Ivy League specialist will join the Bruins for the 2023 season, giving them another addition via the transfer portal.
ocsportszone.com
Finals and updates of CIF State Championship Football Bowl Games
It’s a big night for Orange County high school, the final night of the high school football season as Northwood and Laguna Hills go for CIF state titles on the road and Sadddleback College hosts the open division final between Serra San Mateo and St. John Bosco at 8 p.m.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25
MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
pasadenanow.com
Longtime Pasadena Pasta Manufacturer Picks Up And Relocates in North Carolina
Pasta Piccinini, a pasta maker that has been operating a plant in Pasadena since 1971, is moving to Newton, in North Carolina’s Catawba County. The Charlotte (North Carolina) Regional Business Alliance Alliance said the company will bring 27 jobs and an estimated $6 million investment to the greater Charlotte area.
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
McKittrick: Southern California Facing Devastating Water Shortage? Not Everywhere.
The rapidly growing Los Angeles population threatens to deny the irrigation water California farmlands are dependent on and has reduced the Colorado River Aqueduct to historically low levels. There is plenty of blame to go around as city planners and politicians battle for the supply of water to meet the ever-growing population’s demand.
dailytitan.com
Community colleges see record decrease in enrollment rates
This year, community college enrollment has dropped to its lowest point in 30 years. Between fall 2019 and fall 2021, community college enrollment of transfer-intending students was down 20%. CSUF had over 4,000 transfer students enrolled in fall 2021. The number of transfer students enrolled this year are lower now compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Also Arriving in La Habra
The now multi-national chain has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
abc10.com
California-based pasta company relocating to North Carolina
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
