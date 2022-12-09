ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

USC football: 4 players Trojans must target in transfer portal

As the Trojans look at the available talent in the college football transfer portal, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, like last year, is open for business on all accounts. The portal is already brimming with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Trojans shouldn’t snag a few of these players to bolster their roster and build on their successful 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom USC football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MaxPreps

High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25

MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
SAN MATEO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Longtime Pasadena Pasta Manufacturer Picks Up And Relocates in North Carolina

Pasta Piccinini, a pasta maker that has been operating a plant in Pasadena since 1971, is moving to Newton, in North Carolina’s Catawba County. The Charlotte (North Carolina) Regional Business Alliance Alliance said the company will bring 27 jobs and an estimated $6 million investment to the greater Charlotte area.
PASADENA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Community colleges see record decrease in enrollment rates

This year, community college enrollment has dropped to its lowest point in 30 years. Between fall 2019 and fall 2021, community college enrollment of transfer-intending students was down 20%. CSUF had over 4,000 transfer students enrolled in fall 2021. The number of transfer students enrolled this year are lower now compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4

Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
abc10.com

California-based pasta company relocating to North Carolina

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

