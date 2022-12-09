Read full article on original website
RCSO: Teens charged in Richmond County break-ins
ROCKINGHAM — Two teenage boys are facing charges in a string of local break-ins and attempts. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced late last week that the two had been taken into custody following “a lengthy investigation” into vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins in the area of Loch Haven Road, south of Rockingham.
cbs17
Moore County suspect charged after man’s deadly fentanyl/meth overdose in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly overdose of a person in Chatham County. The victim died in the Bear Creek area of the county, according to a Monday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died from a mixture...
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency Medical Services also responded […]
cbs17
Woman charged with attempted murder in domestic-incident shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to a hospital. Keihra Shada Johnson was arrested Friday night after police said she shot a man during a domestic incident. At about 2:30 a.m. on...
Sheriff: Johnston County deputies detain suspect after chase along Hwy 96
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a chase in Johnston County Monday night. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell told WRAL News a suspect was detained on site on Highway 96 in Johnston County after a chase Monday night. Bizzell did not say what lead to...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified, juvenile in critical condition
At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.
3-month-old dies in Harnett County, mother charged with murder
A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.
cbs17
More details emerge against Harnett County mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County neighborhood turned into a crime scene Sunday night after a 3-month-old baby was found outside a Dunn home and then pronounced dead, according to police. Naomi Khan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her baby. She had her...
cbs17
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
Troopers seek info on fatal Richmond County hit and run
ROCKINGHAM — Troopers are asking for help in solving a fatal hit and run earlier this month. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 3. The incident happened on U.S. 74 Business...
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without of license in connection...
WRAL
Man, child shot, crash in Fayetteville apartment parking lot
A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire.
North Raleigh community uses social media to lead police to alleged stalker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Neighbors on high alert in a North Raleigh community banded together to get an alleged stalker off the streets. Monday, Raleigh police arrested 42-year-old Ufuk Kiser for stalking in the Valley Estates neighborhood. "It’s really creepy," a victim told WRAL News. "My heart’s racing remembering it."...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in killing of father, North Carolina sheriff confirms
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday morning that the “armed and dangerous” suspect they are looking for in a late November killing is the son of the victim. The arrest warrant obtained Thursday was for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of […]
Man fatally shot in head, juvenile injured in Fayetteville: police
A man was shot while inside a parked car in Fayetteville, according to police.
WRAL
8 cars broken into at Creedmoor apartments, police looking for 2 men
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department is searching for two men after cars were broken into last week. According to police, eight cars were broken into at the Holly Creek Apartments on North Main Street between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All the cars were unlocked.
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape, deputies investigating, Sampson County sheriff says
The Sampson County Sheriff said deputies are investigating after someone found two puppies taped inside of a box.
NC police searching for suspects in attack on 75-year-old man
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking a 75-year-old man last week. WXII reports Larry Ringler was hit from behind on Dec. 2 at 10:35 a.m. According to the Thomasville Police Department, Ringler slowed down when he saw two vehicles stopped in front...
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in North Carolina; Case tied to rapper feud
Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile high-speed chase and manhunt -- with ties to a rapper feud -- in Chatham County last summer.
wpde.com
Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
