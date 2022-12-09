ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Teens charged in Richmond County break-ins

ROCKINGHAM — Two teenage boys are facing charges in a string of local break-ins and attempts. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced late last week that the two had been taken into custody following “a lengthy investigation” into vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins in the area of Loch Haven Road, south of Rockingham.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy