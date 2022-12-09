ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo

By Terisa Estacio, John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

VALLEJO, Calif. ( KRON ) – Vallejo police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide, according to a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street around 5:34 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Bob Sundan who was shot that morning at Scotty’s Restaurant on 1645 Tennessee St.

Sundan was killed when he stepped in to protect a female worker who was reportedly being robbed, his friends told KRON4. The worker says Sundan saved her life.

Sundan was a regular customer at the business, grabbing breakfast before work.

“The Vallejo Police Department Detective Division responded to take over the investigation. The motive and circumstances involving this shooting are under investigation at this time,” the press release continued. “The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Phillips (707) 648-4514 or Detective McDonough (707) 648-5425.”

This is the 24th homicide of the year in Vallejo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

