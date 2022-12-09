ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Texas man facing sex offense with a child charge in NC county

By Joe Jurney
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Texas man is facing extradition back to North Carolina in a case of a sexual assault of a child.

On Tuesday, Manuel Abraham Zelaya Hernandez, 28, was arrested in Harris, Texas, with help from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Aug. 25, Harris County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation of the sexual assaults. The victim told investigators the assaults happened on three different occasions in 2010 and 2011 in Alamance County.

During the investigation, detectives obtained felony warrants for Zelaya-Hernandez. He faces charges of three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and one count of first-degree sex offense with a child, the release stated.

