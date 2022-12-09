‘He took off with the truck’: Man arrested after robbing store, carjacking 70-year-old in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is accused of robbing a smoke shop before carjacking a 70-year-old man’s truck in Gastonia Thursday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, entered the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on New Hope Road around 2 p.m., where he showed a knife and stole property from the store.

Matthew Westin Norwood (Courtesy: Gastonia Police Department)

As he left, police said he threatened an employee with the knife.

Witnesses reported that the suspect was last seen fleeing the area on a bicycle.

At around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking outside of a home on Ridgewood Drive. The 70-year-old victim told officers that a man approached him, knocked him down, and stole his truck.

“When I came around the truck, he was there and threw a bicycle in the back,” the victim told Queen City News.

The victim said he tried to stop Norwood.

“I put my arm in the door, and he slammed the door on it a couple of times,” the victim said. “The third time he kicked me in the chest, I went backward, and he took off with the truck.”

Gastonia Police officers said they spotted the stolen truck on Titman Road near Lowell-Bethesda Road.

At first, the driver refused to stop, and officers pursued the truck to the 900 block of Gaston Road before he finally pulled over.

Officers identified the driver as Norwood. Evidence was found in the truck from the tobacco and vape store.

Norwood was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, theft, felony fleeing to elude, and reckless driving. He is being held on a $325,000 bond.

