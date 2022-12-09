Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department.Man arrested after installing hidden bathroom camera to spy on female roommate in Sebastopol home: police
Police said a suspect forced entry into the restaurant via a rear door and took a cash register, a computer, a tablet and $1,500.
Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0