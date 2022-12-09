ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department.

Man arrested after installing hidden bathroom camera to spy on female roommate in Sebastopol home: police

Police said a suspect forced entry into the restaurant via a rear door and took a cash register, a computer, a tablet and $1,500.

